ATLANTIC BEACH — Windy Conditions captured the sixth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament which wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Henry Tillett-captained boat landed a 49.18-pound fish to win the three-week competition. The tournament began on Oct. 1 and ended Oct. 22 with an awards banquet at the Crow’s Nest Yacht Club in Atlantic Beach.
Windy Conditions beat out a field of close to 150 boats to win a $15,000 payout for its catch reeled in on Oct. 12.
The tournament got off to a slow start due to overlapping conditions from Hurricane Ian. Grin & Barrett reported the first fish to the scale at Chasin Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle, a 28.85-pounder.
By the end of the three weeks of fishing, six boats had reeled in king mackerels weighing 40 pounds or more. RB2, captained by Curtis Trexel, placed second on the leaderboard with a 45.06-pound fish that was heaviest during the first week.
Tip Jar, captained by Ryan Nyberg, placed third with a 44.6-pounder.
The two-fish aggregate division went to Chasin Kings, captained by Brian Hudson. The boat caught two fish weighing 39.35 and 27.53 pounds for a total weight of 66.88 pounds.
Naturdayzzed, captained by Allan Ferebee, placed second with an aggregate weight of 65.35 pounds, and Grade-A, captained by Trey Grady, placed third with 62.2 pounds.
The top lady angler of the tournament was Tommi Richards on Nauti Buoys with a 37.28-pound catch.
Fisher Wokasch aboard Fish Ann won the junior angler award with a 32.23-pound fish.
The senior angler award went to Joe Davenport from D-Port for a 42.34-pounder.
The nonprofit tournament acts as a fundraising vehicle for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department and the purchasing of lifesaving equipment such as an AutoPulse Resuscitation System for Automated CPR. Through its first five years, the competition has donated over $170,000 to the fire department.
