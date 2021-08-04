I wonder if we missed an opportunity here.
It felt like every player and coach I spoke to last year enjoyed the high school football season in the spring.
And now it’s back in the fall, which was expected.
This August and September are likely to be reminders why so many people liked the move to the spring during the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule.
Anyone out for the first official day of practice on Monday had their memories jogged regarding the insufferable heat of the last full month of summer.
Seriously. Football. And summer. It doesn’t compute.
You’re talking about average highs in the mid-80s in the first two months of the traditional high school football season in August and September versus average highs in the mid-60s in March and April.
Why worry about the health of young student-athletes and constantly guard against heat stroke when you don’t have to?
And summer is not an ideal immediate offseason for football.
You’re talking about summer jobs, driver’s ed, vacations and travel ball in other sports. These things lead coaches to hunt down paperwork for weeks on end.
Wouldn’t it make sense to flip baseball to the fall and let those kids playing summer travel ball continue into the school season and keep their timing down and pitching arms strong?
There’s also something to be said for coaches having their players in weight training classes for six uninterrupted months before the season.
And there’s a greater guarantee those players would also receive proper nutrition, which may not always be the case in the summer months.
You might be more likely to get more of those basketball-only student-athletes who are concerned about spraining an ankle or shoulder in October right before their seasons start. An injury in the spring football months of February, March or April has a chance to heal by the time basketball starts in November.
Just look at how popular spring football games are in college.
Football fans in this country have been pining away for a spring pro league since the mid-80s. Perhaps the best spring football league available is a high school one.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
