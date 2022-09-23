NEWPORT — It’s rare when a county girls tennis match comes down to a point, but that’s what happened Tuesday at Fort Benjamin Park.
Croatan defeated West Carteret 5-4 in a 3A Coastal Conference match decided in the doubles round. Two doubles contests were decided by just three points and one singles matchup went to a tiebreaker set.
“It was a great match,” West coach Mark Thompson said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I thought it could have gone either way. It’s why you play the game.”
The Cougars (7-2 overall) improved to 4-0 in league play with the win. Croatan went on to lose 5-4 at Swansboro on Thursday for its first conference loss. The Patriots moved to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference with the loss.
Croatan coach Jim Sheehan was happy with the win but acknowledged this team has had better performances than it did Tuesday.
“We didn’t play our best, but credit to West, they were part of that,” he said. “(West) just played better than we did. We’re not going to throw it back, but we were very fortunate to win.”
Both teams won three matchups apiece in singles, leaving the final result to doubles. Croatan won at No. 1 and No. 3, with both sets decided by 8-5 scores.
“That’s when it’s fun, when every court counts,” Sheehan said. “The points that you miss, you have to shrug it off.”
Arianna Cope and Grace Blair teamed up at No. 1 to beat Claire Germain and Sasha Baker. For Blair, it was a grudge win after she fell 6-3, 7-5 to Baker in singles. Cope made a clean sweep of her afternoon, beating Germain 6-2, 6-2.
In No. 2 doubles, West’s Ansley Jones and Fletcher Worrell partnered up for an 8-2 win over Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman. For Jones, it capped a day that included a 6-4, 6-3 win over Falcone in singles.
“(Ansley) had some tough competition in singles, and then doubles is something she’s relatively new to,” Thompson said. “She and Fletcher came out with a lot of energy, and I thought she stepped up big time.”
Worrell got to reverse her singles loss in doubles, too. She won her first set against Hartman 6-2 but wound up falling 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 in the only tiebreaker set of the match.
“The spotlight is on,” Thompson said. “The coaches are right there on the fence, and by then, the other singles matches are done and everyone is sort of gathering around. It’s a high-pressure situation.”
At one point, Thompson said the Patriots were up in all three doubles matchups. By the end of the No. 3 set, though, Croatan’s Tayla Statham and Olivia Fails had won over Kate McCoury and Sofia Mason. Statham also defeated Mason 6-2, 6-0 in singles. Fails lost 6-2, 7-5 to the Patriots’ Abigail Kellis at the No. 6 singles spot.
“Croatan always has a strong team,” Thompson said. “I have no complaints. It was a win for our girls. They enjoy playing good tennis. We’ve been blown out by teams before, but we were in every set. Everyone was proud of the performances.”
Both teams will host East Carteret (4-4) for their first matches next week, the Cougars on Monday and the Patriots on Wednesday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 5, West Carteret 4
Singles
No. 1: Arianna Cope (C) def. Claire Germain (WC), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Grace Blair (C), 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3: Ansley Jones (WC) def. Marissa Falcone (C), 6-4, 6-3.
No. 4: Haley Hartman (C) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-2, 5-7 (10-8).
No. 5: Tayla Statham (C) def. Sofia Mason (WC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 6: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Olivia Fails (C), 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1: Cope/Blair (C) def. Germain/Baker (WC), 8-5.
No. 2: Jones/Worrell (WC) def. Falcone/Hartman (C), 8-2.
No. 3: Statham/Fails (C) def. Kate McCoury/Mason (WC), 8-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.