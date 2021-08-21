CAPE CARTERET — If the East Carteret girls golf team is going to put together a successful season, this is the year to do it.
The Mariners feature four seniors, including three-time conference champion Jenna Rutledge, who last season tied for third in the state.
“She’s extremely coachable,” East second-year coach Sholar Warren said. “I’m always impressed with how well she listens. She soaks it in. She’s what you want in a student-athlete. She shows up, and she’s prepared. She practices, and practices with intention. She’s putting in the work.”
Rutledge took 34th as a freshman at the state meet and placed seventh as a sophomore. She shot a 5-over 77 on the Pinehurst No. 8 course as a junior to tie for third.
She is the first girls golfer in school history to qualify for the state championship. Rutledge qualified for the state meet by finishing seventh, fifth and third, respectively, in her three appearances at the regional.
“I don’t want to put too much pressure on her, but she is good enough to play at a lot of schools,” Warren said.
Rutledge, however, won’t be able to go 4-for-4 in conference titles. After four years in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, the Mariners have moved up to the 2A division and join the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference as the lone 2A team in the league.
Pamlico is the only other school in the six-team league to produce a girls golf squad.
“We can’t be conference champions because there isn’t really a conference,” Warren said. “We’ll have to compete individually. I’ve had to reach out to get matches and be creative with scheduling.”
East began the season Thursday at Star Hill Golf Club versus Croatan. The Cougars took the nonconference match, shooting a 142 to the Mariners’ 162.
Rutledge shot a 41 over nine holes to win the medalist honor in the nine-player competition. Fellow senior Charlotte Bickley finished fifth with a 56.
Seniors Ella Hamilton and Samantha Lewis didn’t compete in the match.
Those four seniors have now been in the program for four seasons. They helped lead the team to its first and only conference championship in their sophomore seasons.
East is also preparing for the future with Kennedy Pittman and Olivia Cox on the roster. Those freshmen each shot a 65 on Thursday at Star Hill.
“They haven’t played organized golf since sixth grade (due to the coronavirus pandemic),” Warren said. “They came out here today, swallowed their nerves and went out and swung away. I told them to survive the first tee and they’d be good. They’ve got that first match under their belt now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.