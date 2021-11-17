NEW LONDON, Conn. — Kelly Hagerty had quite a debut with the United States Coast Guard Academy’s women’s basketball team.
The former Croatan standout poured in a team-high 17 points off the bench in 17 minutes to lead the Bears to a 93-48 win over Lasell.
Hagerty, who was 7-for-10 from the field and added four rebounds and two blocks, scored eight points in the second quarter to lead Coast Guard as it opened up a 48-22 lead at halftime.
The Bears led 75-34 after three quarters.
It is the second time in the last three years that the team has opened the season with a 45-point win as it beat SUNY Canton 91-46 in the 2019-2020 season opener.
Hagerty scored two points in the second game of the season, an 83-72 win over Gordon, and then went scoreless in a 70-42 loss to Amherst.
The Bears will travel to Trinity today and then host Fisher on Friday.
