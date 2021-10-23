JACKSONVILLE — Something had to give Wednesday afternoon at the 3A Coastal Conference cross country championship.
The West Carteret girls started the meet at Northeast Creek Park aiming for their 19th consecutive league title. The Croatan girls were going for their ninth in a row.
The Cougars ultimately brought an end to the Patriots’ longtime streak, winning by 10 points, 38 to 48.
“We have great respect and admiration for West Carteret, because their girls fought hard and made it a nail-biting contest,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “Our hats off to their coaching staff and athletes. They have a great program. Our girls worked extremely hard this season, and we couldn’t be prouder of their performance.”
The Cougars put three runners in the top seven with Navaya Zales winning a league title for the second year in a row by breaking the 18-minute mark for the first time this season. She toed the line first in 17 minutes, 55 seconds.
“It’s a distinction that she has earned because of how hard she has been working this season,” Quispe said.
Avah Beikirch took fifth in 20:39, and Audrey Kirkwood placed seventh in 21:13.
The Cougars then posted four runners in the 11-16 spots.
Ayla Zales took 11th in 21:52, Cameran Ladd finished 14th in 22:07, Emilie Hayes claimed 15th in 22:32, and Samantha Hall grabbed 16th in 22:35.
“We knew that in order to finish ahead of West Carteret, all seven had to have a good race,” Quispe said. “Fortunately for us Avah, Audry, Ayla, Cameran, Emilie and Sam had an amazing day and we were able to pull ahead. The weather was a little warmer than we would have liked, but despite of it, our girls had a great race. Six out of our top seven runners ran a personal best.”
The Patriots actually had more runners finish in the top 10 than Croatan, putting four to their rival’s three.
Eliza Craig Parker gave West its top placer, taking fourth in 19:37. Sara Winsdor was eighth in 21:20, followed by Bella Counts in ninth in 21:40 and Ansley Jones in 10th in 21:49.
“Our ladies ran their butts off and gave everything they had, and we are so proud of the season bests that all 10 of our girls in this race ran today,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “When you have four girls finish in the top 10, and every single one of your athletes run a season best, you can’t be disappointed. We are prouder of the performance by these young ladies today than we have been of some conference championship teams.”
Ryan Germain gave the Patriots their last top-20 runner, taking 17th in 22:46. Elaina Sherline finished 21st in 23:40, and Caroline Dickinson took 24th in 24:02.
“Hats off to Croatan’s athletes and their coaching staff with the great job they did at the conference championships,” Mayo said. “They trained hard and ran awesome races today.”
White Oak and Dixon placed next in the meet with 95 points apiece, while Swansboro took fifth with 98, and Richlands scored 158.
The Croatan boys aren’t far behind the girls after Wednesday, capturing their seventh straight conference title.
The Cougars ran away with the meet with its top seven runners posting personal bests and scoring 21 points. Swansboro was the runner-up with 52, followed by West with 93, and White Oak with 94. Dixon placed fifth with 124, and Richlands scored 148.
“Our top seven have truly come together as one family, and it is an honor to work with them,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “They do all we ask and a little extra on their own. We won the conference but had to run great to do so. It is an honor running against well-coached teams like Swansboro and West Carteret.”
After finishing as the runner-up as a junior, Colten Rodriguez grabbed the top spot in his senior campaign, breaking 16 minutes for the first time in 15:49.
“He has done a great job of leading this team by example,” Bulfer said.
James Wallace was the runner-up in 16:34.
The Cougars then filled the 5-8 spots.
Matthew Quispe took fifth in 17:12, followed by Tyrese Cone in 17:16, Trey Austin in 17:26 and Sean Manning in 17:41.
Ben Futral took 11th in 18:13.
“James placed second, beating a very tough Swansboro runner (Cesar Brawner),” Bulfer said. “Matthew and Tyrese are running incredible times as sophomores. Trey is running great at the right time. Sean is running incredible for a first-year cross country runner. Ben runs better every time he runs.”
Freshman Seth Nelson was the top finisher for West, taking ninth in 17:58. Fellow freshman Chance McCubbin placed 15th in 18:32.
“We are extremely proud of our boys third-place finish,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said. “N.C. MileSplit had them placing fifth. Seth and Chance ran great. Their first mile was around 5:14. I was worried they were done, going out that fast, however, they both held on to run their best times of the year.”
Hunter Guthrie placed 17th in 18:38, followed by Carter Bass in 20th in 18:45, Landon Gray in 34th in 20:27, Sandlin Nowell in 37th in 20:56 and Riley Kay in 38th in 21:00.
