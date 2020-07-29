PELETIER — Daniel Vuncannon charged to victory in the first race for the new Charger division at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway presented by Harley Davidson of New Bern.
Vuncannon upset the field in qualifying and started on the pole in the 40-lap sprint. Throughout the race, he was able to hold off Dylan Newsome, who was able to draw even on the restarts, and drive away from the field – leading wire-to-wire. After the race, the Fuquay-Varina driver relished in his triumph.
“I gave it all I had,” Vuncannon said. “I figured he was going to sneak up on me there. He was doing a good job. We’re happy we finally got the track figured out a little better and came home with a win. It feels pretty good to get our first win out here. We worked real hard. Started out last year in the Charger class, ran a few Limited Late Models and haven’t had much luck. We’re still learning and figuring the car out. It feels really nice to do something and feel the fruits of your labor.”
Newsome, who won a Charger exhibition feature in 2019, finished second while Brent Evans rounded out the podium.
Chase Singletary raced his way to victory lane at Carteret County Speedway for the first time in over a year and his first time ever in Legends racing. Despite the below-average car count, the 13-year-old from Burgaw was excited just to get back to victory lane.
“I got a win,” Singletary said enthusiastically. “It’s been so long since I’ve been in victory lane, it just feels amazing. I want to thank everybody that’s believed in me, especially my parents and grandparents and all my sponsors. I want to dedicate this win to my papa. He died eight years ago, so this is just amazing.”
Sanford’s Jody Measamer remains undefeated at Carteret County Speedway after scoring his third consecutive Team Chevrolet of Swansboro Super Truck Series win and his fourth feature win at the track. In a race where attrition took its toll with competitors Chris Burns and Adam Fulford sidelined midway through the race with mechanical problems, Measamer survived and cruised to victory in the closing laps.
“I love this joint,” Measamer said. “I don’t know if you remember, three or four years when we came here with the Super Late Model, but the last time I was here in a go kart, we won. I absolutely love this place. We stumbled onto a setup two or three years ago, and it’s just worked year in and year out. I couldn’t be happier.”
Willie Grainger ended up finishing in the runner-up position with Travis Wilson overcoming early struggles to take third.
Jacksonville’s Andrew Jackson won in U-CAR competition over Steve Sullivan and Neil Mason, while Grifton’s Duane Walker walked away with the victory in Bombers, and Newport’s Sean Wales held off teammate Tyler Foster in a frantic Champ Kart finish.
Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway returns to action again on Saturday, Aug. 8 with the Croatan Summer Jam presented by Moore’s Old-Tyme Barbeque Chicken & Seafood.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com or like Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are complete results of the weekend races:
Super Truck
1. Jody Measamer
2. Willie Grainger
3. Travis Wilson
4. Adam Fulford
5. Chris Burns
6. Willie Fulford
Charger
1. Daniel Vuncannon
2. Dylan Newsome
3. Brent Evans
4. Jonny Szewczuk
5. Gator Williams
6. Billy Slater
7. Ethan Johnson
U-Car
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Steve Sullivan
3. Neil Mason
4. Joe Lanier
5. Curtis Lanie
6. Abby Jolly
7. Joe Lazarczyk
8. Ricky Houser Jr.
Bomber
1. Duane Walker
2. Andrew Warner
3. Brandon Robinson
4. Nick White
5. Tyler Stalls
6. Rodney Glass
Champ Kart
1. Sean Wales
2. Tyler Foster
3. Josh Eubanks
4. Darrell Eubanks
5. Justin Thompson
6. B.J. Thompson
Legends
1. Chase Singletary
2. Scotty Benford
3. Derek Burleson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.