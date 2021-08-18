Last week, I briefly reminisced about some all too memorably named tropical storms that have reshaped the beaches of our North Carolina coast over the last few decades. But what effect do they have short-term and long-term on our fisheries and our ability to catch fish and other sea critters?
First, how do the fish respond to an approaching storm, during an active storm and regrouping post storm? I know that it’s common lore that fish can sense the change of atmospheric pressure and respond accordingly. The science is that they, the fish, do not sense the air pressure changes directly. The changes are too small compared to the changes in pressure the fish experience daily just moving up and down the water column.
For details, check out articles by David Ross Ph.D. from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and my interview with him on this topic (https://www.ncoif.com/the-effect-of-barometric-pressure-on-fish/). What they do sense is the wind, rain ocean turbulence and wave action, the other effects of the storm, and they respond to all those cues in a sense of self preservation.
So, what do they do? They hightail it to the “hills,” the fish big and small disperse, that is, to deeper safer, less rough, cleaner water. They often will feed as a storm approaches and disperse only to return sometime post storm when things normalize, that is, when the water calms and clears up.
Storms that are big rain events, like hurricanes Floyd and Florence, inject a vast volume of fresh water and the accompanying runoff containing nutrients and pollutants sediment and stirring up of vegetation. The runoff from the likes of Florence was epic as an example of river and sound and nearshore water quality taking days or weeks to normalize, depending on the amount of rain and how far inland the storm goes. Some fish have a wide tolerance of salinity, others not so much, so for some species of fish and other sea critters, like shrimp, may head into the ocean for their salinity comfort zone. If this happens during spawning season, this can have a devastating effect on spawning itself and indeed the survival of the juvenile fish.
Normally, with the ocean salinity levels of 3.5 percent, our brackish estuarine waters go from close to zero to nearing the 3.5-percent ocean levels. Some (mostly estuarine or anadromous) fish are tolerant to variations of salinity, like southern flounder and stripers and salmon, which are anadromous fish living in the ocean but spawning in fresh water. These fish can accommodate changes via their gills and urine production. Normalizing may take days to weeks to months, like in the case of Floyd, as the internal rivers take many weeks to return to normal pre-flooding levels.
These conditions, especially if a massive amount of nutrients are unceremoniously dumped into our local waters, will also have a detrimental effect on dissolved oxygen levels, putting the fish and in jeopardy. Why do the oxygen levels drop? The rain is not well oxygenated, and with a burst of nutrients in the water, this causes an increase of decaying organic matter and algal blooms both consuming and decreasing oxygen sometimes to hazardously low levels. We, of course, have seen massive fish kills from low-oxygen conditions, storm and non-storm related, in the hot days of summer.
Then there are water temperatures. We know that each fish species has its own Goldilocks temperature comfort zone. Most major storms result in lowering surface ocean temperatures by turbulent ocean mixing of upper and layers. So, fish will adjust their location, seeking their comfort zone of salinity, oxygen, water quality, temperature and the other environmental variables that suit them.
So, this week is Tropical Storm Fred, with Tropical Depression Grace looming, then Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry (Larry?) on the docket. We will see how we fare in 2021, which has been predicted to be a very active year.
So now for the fishing.
It’s midsummer and water temperatures are in the mid- to upper-80s, but the big news is still the epic numbers of ribbonfish.
But where are the bluefish?
Inside fishing for the drums, both red and black, continues to be holding up, from slot to citation oldies in the Neuse and New rivers. Live and cut bait, popping corks, topwater baits are all working.
The sheepshead bite is good with surprisingly big fish from 5 to 10 pounds in the mix. Fiddlers, sea urchins, sand fleas and live shrimp will get you fish around hard structure, including our local jetties, docks and any of the structure between the Atlantic Beach Causeway bridge to the Beaufort bridge from Morehead City to Radio Island. That whole area and environs around Radio Island keep producing a great variety of fish, and oh, did I mention the flounder? Live mullet on a Carolina Rig and a 2/0 Kahle hook are producing many citation-size fish in good numbers. The trick around the deep waters for the port and strong current is to fish some bottom structure to time your outings around the slack tide window and use your fancy trolling motor to hold your position to keep your line on the vertical.
Next week, I will write about targeting these BIG flounder with Capt. Lee Winkleman (Pier Precision Fishing).
Surf fishing still remains disappointing, although I did hear of a single slot red landed from The Point area of Emerald Isle.
There are some bottom fish catches of sea mullet and pompano, but blues are MIA and Spanish mackerel rare. There were brief reports of some medium-size blues 15 to 20 inches in the Morehead City Turning Basin.
Near the beach, there are smoker kings, albies and Spanish with some of the best action east of Cape Lookout Shoals.
Piers in general are a bit slow, but they had decent catches last week at Oceanana Pier with Spanish and blues early and late, sheepshead, black drum, a few specks, croakers and pigfish. The rest of the piers were not as encouraging.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a few sea mullet, some Spanish, ribbonfish, a few pompano and flounder, as well as one king. Good news: last week on Tuesday, Aug. 10, I saw a few “scout” finger mullet rounding the pier and finally some silversides. The finger mullet are also schooling up in bigger numbers ahead of our first mullet blow, usually by the end of August.
Seaview Pier is overrun with ribbonfish. They also report Spanish and blues, mullet, croaker but no kings as the menhaden have disappeared again.
Surf City Pier again reports Spanish early and late and blues, some catch-and-release flounder but no kings.
Jolly Roger Pier also had no kings last week, although there were tarpon rolling past the pier. There were, of course, Spanish and blues early and late, red and black drum at night, and indeed, as many ribbonfish as you want.
