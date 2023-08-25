MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan boys soccer team dipped to 1-2 on the season Thursday with a 3-2 loss at Ashley.
The Cougars have lost both of their games by a single goal while notching a 4-1 win over Laney on Aug. 17. The other loss was a 2-1 tilt to New Hanover on Aug. 14.
Their three opponents have a combined record of 7-2-1, too. Ashley is 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in the 4A east, New Hanover is 2-0-1 and ranked No. 3 in the 4A east, and Laney is 1-2 with its other loss coming against Jacksonville (4-0), the No. 1 school in the 3A east.
In the loss to Ashley, Croatan got a goal apiece from Bennett Beaupre and Ryan Berger. Kannon McBride and Beaupre also dished an assist apiece. The offense took seven total shots and placed five on frame. In the net, keeper Eugene Wilson tallied eight saves.
Ashley got two goals from Josh Jernigan and one from Luke Tierney.
McBride slotted two goals for the Cougars in the win over Laney. He also tallied a pair of assists for the goal apiece from Angel De la Cuesta and James McCargo. Jaden Hilliard and Beaupre dished the other two assists.
The offense took a whopping 17 shots, while Wilson only fended off two shots for saves in the net.
Laney got its lone goal from Mason Israel off an assist from Henry Tidey.
The Cougars will be at home Tuesday against J.H. Rose (5-0), the No. 2 team in the 3A east, before traveling to Jacksonville on Thursday. The Cardinals knocked the Cougars out of the state playoffs last fall in the fourth round.
