GOLDSBORO — The Croatan girls golf team won its first 1A/2A east regional in five seasons and did so comfortably.
The Cougars took the eight-team competition Tuesday at Lane Tree Golf Club in Goldsboro with a 290 score. Raleigh Charter was the runner-up with 308.
“That was fun,” coach Fred Meadows said. “It was a great day. We’re pumped and looking forward to states.”
Croatan will hit the links Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 8 in the 1A/2A state championship.
The Cougars captured their fifth regional title in the past nine seasons thanks to a balanced effort. They won four in a row from 2012-2015.
Caroline Harvey finished 11th in the 44-player event with a 93. Karson Cieslak shot 98 to tie for 12th and Parker Marion shot 99 to tie for 14th. Natalia Melbard finished in a tie for 21st with a 105, and Emily Krohn placed 23rd with a 106.
“I thought we had a really good shot at it,” Meadows said. “I was looking at qualifying scores, and I knew we were pretty close. The theme of the day was to keep grinding and to stay away from high numbers.”
It was a long day for Croatan as it got on the bus and left at 5:20 a.m. and returned home at 8:30 p.m.
First Flight three-time state champion and Clemson commit Katherine Schuster won with a 73, followed by Chatham Charter freshman Mackenzie Crossman with a 78.
East Carteret junior Jenna Rutledge claimed third with an 80.
The top two teams qualify for the regional – it’s usually three teams in a normal year – and East just missed out. The Mariners finished three shots out of second place with a 311.
East’s Charlotte Bickley shot 110 to take 26th, Ella Hamilton shot 121 to place 33rd and Samantha Lewis shot 124 to tie for 36th.
“East was right there. We were cheering for them,” Meadows said. “We were watching the leaderboard. We hoped both of us could go. It would have been great. We have good relationships with them and are big fans of their team.”
------------------
The Croatan boys took third at the Wedgewood Public Golf Course in Wilson at the 1A/2A east regional.
The Cougars shot 341 on Monday to finish behind Beddingfield with 308 and Midway with 319 in the five-team match.
Croatan’s Nathan Watson shot an 82 to tie for 13th in the 36-golfer competition. Wylie Fenton and Luke Mitchell tied for 20th with an 89 and Zach Snyder tied for 28th with a 96.
