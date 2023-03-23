BEAUFORT — The East Carteret baseball team scored at least two runs in each of the first five innings Wednesday to snap a two-game losing streak with a 14-4 triumph over Southside.
The Mariners (4-3) captured their 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener against the Seahawks (6-4) after falling in consecutive games versus county rivals, dropping a 9-5 contest to West Carteret (2-3) and suffering a 9-2 defeat to Croatan (3-6).
“We were intentional about (the nonconference schedule),” East first-year coach Josh VanMeter said. “We felt like it has prepared us for conference play, but it’s good to play somebody our size. It’s exciting to see our guys competing the way we know they can.”
East started the season with six straight games versus 3A teams.
Its first matchup with a fellow 2A squad appeared headed for a dramatic affair after the home team held a 4-3 lead after two innings.
The Mariners bought some breathing room with two runs in the third and then exploded for seven runs over the next two frames.
Jacob Nelson hit a triple, and Brody Nelson followed two batters later with an inside-the-park home run in the fourth.
“We play in a big park, and we practice for that,” VanMeter said. “It was nice seeing guys use their wheels – that is our identity – and showcase their speed and pop.”
Brody Nelson ended the night with five RBIs, and Jacob Nelson added another triple in a four-run fifth and finished 4-for-4 with three runs.
Freshman Eli Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs.
Darren Piner and Rylan Bates each tallied three runs and two stolen bases. East swiped eight bases on the night.
“Offensively, it was good to see guys one through nine get it done,” VanMeter said after watching seven players get at least one hit. “We’ve had some hardships offensively over the last two weeks, so it was good to see guys get it going.”
Tanner Goodwin took the win on the mound, striking out eight and walking two in five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits.
“It was a big-time effort from Tanner,” VanMeter said. “We’ve talked about him being a guy for us all year, and he’s done that in nonconference and came in tonight and answered the call in the first conference game.”
Lukas Styron pitched an inning of relief, striking out two and walking one.
The Mariners will again face off with the Seahawks in their next game under the new Coastal Plains Conference format that sees teams play both league games versus each other in the same week.
“We play two a week, back to back, and I love it,” VanMeter said. “The reason being, it allows you to not be able to stack up your pitching and use one guy. I feel like you get the best of that team that week, and you really get to see a team’s depth. We feel like that is one our strengths, and we’re in a good spot with more arms ready to go.”
