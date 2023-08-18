MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls golf team returns plenty of talent from last year but not its coach.
Longtime leader Phil Panzarella has stepped down and been replaced by Terry Miller who took over on Aug. 1, and the team started practice on Aug. 7.
Miller spent the last four seasons as the Croatan girls assistant coach.
“My goal is to push Croatan a little bit,” he said. “I know them, and I wish them the best, but we’re going to try and push them.”
Miller’s switch over to West fills out one of the most unique coaching résumés in county history.
A captain with the sheriff’s department, he has coached girls golf at all three county schools, including East Carteret nearly 20 years ago.
“We didn’t have a golf course, so we went to Pine Knoll Shores,” he said. ‘That was our home course. We practiced in the big field at East.”
Miller will have a veteran group at West.
Kalyn Trujillo shot a 99 each day in the 3A state tournament at Longleaf Golf and Family Club for a two-day total of 198 to finish 51st in the 77-golfer event.
She was the lone Patriot to qualify for the state tournament, taking 11th with a 96 in the regional at the Reedy Creek Golf Course.
“Kayln played five holes the other day, and she was one over,” Miller said. “She is our best player.”
Madeline Steidle didn’t break 60 in a nine-hole match last season but has also shown early promise.
“She played four holes the other day and was two over, so she’s improved a lot too,” Miller said.
Other returners include Sarah Tell and Maggie Garner.
The new West coach said it’s his goal to have most members of the team shooting in the high 40s over nine holes by the end of the season.
“Putting is the key,” he said. “It’s the key for any team. You may hit it well, but you can’t three-putt it.”
Miller said getting to the green is also a key and needs to be done with the right mindset
“If you can’t hit a wood, don’t,” he said. “On any par-4, you can hit it on in three and two-putt, you take home a bogey and you’ll be fine. Once you learn to hit the driver, then play it. Until then, just use something you can hit and keep in play. Keep it in the fairway and stay out of the woods.”
A junior varsity coach and assistant varsity girls basketball coach at West, he said he’ll carry over one philosophy from that sport.
“I told the girls, ‘No negative vibes,’” he said. “I don’t want to hear ‘No, I can’t.’ Just play. In basketball, if they said, ‘I can’t,’ they get pushups. We might work those in out here. It would get them stronger.”
West will begin the 3A Coastal Conference season Monday at Rock Creek Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.