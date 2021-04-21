JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret softball team’s 3A Coastal Conference win streak came to an end Thursday with a 3-2 loss at Jacksonville.
The Patriots (5-2 overall) went into the game with a 26-game win streak in the conference that began in 2017. They only gave up two hits and held a 2-0 lead for six innings before the Cardinals (3-3) pulled off a walk-off victory with three runs in the seventh.
The Patriots stayed in first place of the Coastal, tied with Havelock at 5-1.
West got off on the right foot with two runs in its first at-bat. Makenzie Burroughs reached on a walk and scored on Hannah Moseley’s triple. Moseley scored on a passed ball.
The Patriots managed four more hits over the next six frames but never consecutively. Emily Grace Phelps, Terra Baker, Anna Keith Sullivan and Abree Young each hit a single.
Jacksonville didn’t get a batter on base until the fifth inning when Meredith Smith reached on an error, advanced to second on a passed ball and got into scoring position with no outs after a Sarah Riggs single. West pitcher Abree Young forced a flyout, a groundout and struck out the next batter to prevent the run.
In the seventh, the Cardinals had two runners on – Smith on second after she walked and Riggs on first after a single – before an error on Sammy Harvey’s hit allowed all three runners to score.
Ashlyn Tom was the winning pitcher for Jacksonville, striking out six and walking one.
Young struck out nine and walked one with no earned runs allowed.
West will host White Oak (1-6) on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret......200 000 0 - 2 5 4
Jacksonville..….000 000 3 - 3 2 1
WP – Tom
LP – Young
West Carteret leading hitters: Baker 1-1; Moseley 1-3 (3B), RBI, run; Phelps 1-2; Sullivan 1-3; Young 1-3.
Jacksonville leading hitters: Riggs 2-3, run.
