MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team did something Tuesday night it had never done before, advancing to the fourth round of the state playoffs for the first time ever.
The No. 6 seed Patriots (19-6) shined offensively, defensively and on the mound to earn a 4-1 win over No. 19 seed Northwood (19-11).
“It’s a great spot to be in,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said. “I’m excited for these kids. They get to experience something so many high school kids don’t get the chance to do – make a deep run in the playoffs. Hats off to these kids.”
After a 2-4 start to the season, the Morehead City squad has gone 17-2 and is riding a six-game winning streak.
Northwood once stood 10-9 on the year but entered the game on a 9-1 stretch.
Although the margin was just three runs, West dominated, putting a runner in scoring position in four of the first five innings while keeping Northwood from putting a runner in scoring position until the sixth inning.
It was difficult to pick which facet of the game where the Patriots performed best.
C.W. Bayer made his case, throwing five innings of shutout ball, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. He faced the minimum number of batters in three innings and only four in the other two.
“C.W. is unbelievable,” Jernigan said. “He’s been unbelievable all year. He’s just been that guy for us. We’ve given him the ball and said ‘go get it’ and he’s stepped up every time we’ve asked him to do it. I can’t say enough good things about what C.W. has done on the mound for us this year.”
Bayer entered the game with a 2.24 ERA and had limited opposing batters to a .204 average.
Jaxon Ellingsworth pitched two innings of relief and despite running into a little trouble in the seventh, gave up one unearned run on two hits while striking out six and walking one.
“C.W. and Jaxon just keep doing what they are doing, pounding the strike zone, not walking people, making them earn everything, and good things happen when you do that,” Jernigan said.
On the offensive side, West smacked 10 hits in the first five innings with seven of those coming in the first three.
“That is the best game the guys have had at the plate all year,” Jernigan said. “They stayed on that pitcher. He mixed his pitches up, but they didn’t try to get too big. They made him work, and they just pecked away and scored when we had to.”
A Josh Mason double to centerfield drove home Bryan Garner to put the first run on the board in the third inning. Two batters later, Tyler DeLuzio singled to centerfield to score Mason.
In the fifth inning, Mason sent a single into left field to score Garner, who had reached on a triple. Mason later stole second, then third and went home on an errant throw to third to make it a 4-0 game.
Garner, who entered the game leading the team with a .545 average, went 3-for-3, while Mason and DeLuzio each went 2-for-3. Ryland Howell also went 2-for-3.
Howell was among those turning in outstanding defensive plays with a diving catch in centerfield in the third inning. DeLuzio made a sliding catch in the fourth in right field, and Mason threw out a runner from deep in the hole at shortstop in the fifth.
The Patriots will next travel Friday to take on No. 2 seed South Brunswick (21-3) for the right to advance to the east regional final.
“Look at West Carteret this year,” Jernigan said. “The football team wins conference and goes to the second round, the basketball team wins conference and goes to the eastern finals, and now we’re going to the sectional finals. It’s a credit to these kids.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Northwood…....000 000 1 - 1 3 1
W. Carteret…...002 020 x - 4 9 0
WP – Bayer
LP – Barnes
Northwood leading hitters: N. Davis 1-3, run; S. Davis 1-3; Shaner 1-3.
W. Carteret leading hitters: Garner 3-3 (3B), 2 runs; DeLuzio 2-3, RBI; Mason 2-3 (2B), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Howell 2-3 (2B).
