There were times when it didn’t appear West Carteret and East Carteret would win conference championships in football this fall.
One of those times came Friday night.
West needed to beat Swansboro and also needed Richlands to beat White Oak in order to have any hope of winning its second straight league title.
White Oak entered the night with a 3-0 record in the 3A Coastal Conference while Richlands and West were each 2-1.
West defeated Swansboro, which was expected, by a 39-20 score.
The other outcome was less expected.
Of the eight members on the News-Times Football Friday Pick ’em Panel, only Jack Leary picked Richlands. Leary is a sophomore at Richlands.
Brian Simmons at simmonsratings.com picked White Oak to win by 13 points. And when Simmons picks a game, he’s usually right. To describe his work as phenomenal doesn’t do it justice. He’s selected the winner 83% of the time in the state’s 1,655 games this season.
Richlands didn’t get the memo it was the underdog versus White Oak and rolled to a 25-8 victory.
Now all three teams are 3-1 in the league.
West will host Croatan (2-2 league) on Friday while White Oak will host Swansboro (1-4) and Richlands will host Dixon (0-4).
If all three win, there will be a three-way tie for the conference crown.
It was difficult to imagine East would win a league championship after it lost three straight games earlier in the season.
The Mariners gave up 519 rushing yards to White Oak in a 53-14 loss. The next week saw the team suffer one of the most heartbreaking losses for a county team in some time with a 14-13 setback to West Carteret in the Mullet Bucket.
The county rivalry loss was so devastating there was talk the following the game that some players may check out.
Coaches and team leaders kept the the squad intact, and East pulled off an impressive 29-22 victory over Northside-Pinetown the following week.
The Mariners have kept the hammer down ever since, scoring more than 50 points in three straight games, taking victories of 54-7 over Jones Senior, 54-22 over Pamlico and 52-13 over Southside.
The last win was the most spectacular of the three with East beating a Seahawks team that came into the game with a 3-0 mark in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The Mariners are 4-0 in league play with a home date with Lejeune this Friday in the regular season finale. The Devil Pups are 0-9 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
jj@thenewstimes.com
