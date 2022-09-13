Elvin James and Charlie Hardesty lived similar lives.
Both men graduated from East Carteret in the early 1970s, both shined athletically for the Mariners, both earned scholarships to Elizabeth City State University where they continued to star on the football field, both went on to live lives of service, and both were taken from this world far too early.
James graduated from East in 1974, while Hardesty graduated in 1971. The two went on to play college football for the Vikings with James starting at offensive guard and Hardesty starting at quarterback. They shared the field at ECSU during the 1978 season.
James died on Sept. 5 at the age of 66. Hardesty died on Jan. 5, 2013 at age 60.
Go on Facebook, or any other social media, or visit his obituary page, and you’ll see one person after another extolling the virtues of James.
He touched countless lives as an educator and coach at high schools like Goldsboro and Perquimans and colleges like Elizabeth City State and Livingstone.
James helped young people not only through his love for them, but through his example.
He arrived Elizabeth City State reading at a sixth-grade level and left with a master’s degree.
James, who lost his mother at a young age and was raised by grandmothers and aunts, also joined the military to help financially support his family and served in Germany and South Korea.
His work as a coach was noted at the national level.
In 1996, he was named the USA Today Weekend Magazine’s “The Most Caring Coach in America.” Additionally, in 2007, he was a finalist for the NFL High School Coach of the Year.
After Hardesty graduated from Elizabeth City State, he returned to Beaufort to work as a recreational site director for Carteret County Parks and Recreation, where he had a great impact on area youth.
In the early 1980s, Hardesty had a change of plans and decided to pursue the seafood business. What started out as a small business endeavor operating out of the back of a truck in Winston-Salem eventually transformed into a full-scale seafood market and restaurant named Forsyth Seafood Market and Café.
The business success that Hardesty enjoyed at the restaurant gave him a greater capacity to do what he loved to do most: help others. The statewide renowned Forsyth Seafood restaurant, which has been written about in numerous publications, was and is a sponsor and supporter for many sports organizations and activities in the Winston-Salem area, including at Winston-Salem State University.
Hardesty also used his restaurant to help others through his church of 32 years, Goler Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Winston-Salem. He helped establish the church’s Goler Café and later helped feed the homeless through his church’s Goler Empowerment Zones.
When the News-Times covered Hardesty’s death in 2013, James was quoted extensively.
He spoke about the two growing up together, living right down the street from each other and reported that Hardesty was like a big brother to him, playing a big role in his decision to follow him to Elizabeth City State.
James recalled how committing to do well in school and in sports was their “way out” as both grew up poor, and while they didn’t have much, they had each other.
Both men served as mentors and champions for young people, molding and shaping lives for decades. They were selfless and inspired many.
“That’s what was important to us, to give back, because when he went away, he came back,” James said of Hardesty in 2013. “He came back to encourage us, so that’s why I try to give back as well. It’s like a snowball effect. With us, the legacy of Charlie Hardesty will continue. We’re going to continue to pass that on. Whatever we can do to make a difference in someone else’s life, it’s our responsibility to do that.”
Such lives well lived.
East Carteret and Elizabeth City State should be proud.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
