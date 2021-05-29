OCEAN — Croatan’s Bellamy brothers may not have as many hits as the country music duo, but they’re not too shabby on the diamond.
The pair are having standout seasons for the Cougars, helping fuel an undefeated season that has the Ocean team 8-0 and ranked No. 5 in the 2A classification per MaxPreps.com.
Senior Ryan Bellamy pitches, plays first base and ranks No. 1 on the team in hits (16) and RBIs (14) and has the team’s top batting average (.615) for those with five or more hits. His 17 strikeouts rank second on the team.
“Everyone is playing really well right now,” Ryan said. “We started getting hot based on the fact that we all work well together and like playing together. It’s been a blast. I still have a lot of room for improvement, but I’m happy with where I’m at.”
Junior Owen Bellamy catches, pitches and mans third base for the Cougars. He leads the team in doubles (6) and slugging percentage (1.062) and ranks second in the batting average (.562) category. He has 12 strikeouts and is one of four pitchers with two or more appearances to have a 0.00 ERA.
“It’s a blessing to even be on the field right now,” Owen said. “Coming in, Ryan and I had to earn our respect. No one knew who we were, so we had to prove it. I feel like we’ve done that. We push each other every day. We’re always trying to make each other better. That’s who we were raised to be.”
It’s not uncommon for siblings to play on the same high school sports team – especially at Croatan – but it’s rare that two siblings perform so well for a team having a monumental season. It’s even rarer when it’s those siblings’ first full season with the program.
The Bellamys moved to the Croatan school district in 2019, bringing with them a reputation for hardball success. The season started in March 2020 but was immediately cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was tough on both of us, but it was super tough for Ryan,” Owen said. “Junior year is a crucial year to show colleges what you can do. We live right by Western Park, so every chance we got, we were out there hitting balls and practicing. We were in the gym all offseason. We love baseball, and we want to keep playing it as long as we can.”
Practicing together wasn’t anything new for the Bellamys. A childhood spent training and playing together created a chemistry that only helped them grow their games.
“We have a special bond,” Owen said. “He’s been my best friend since I was born. He’s always the person who has been there for me. He’s pushed me to be a better baseball player, a better student and a better person. He’s been my rock.”
Owen added, “It’s the same with my little brother, Travis. All three of us have a really special bond. When you’re a military family and you’re moving around, sometimes you only have each other until you meet new people or get comfortable.”
The family moved to the county from Stafford, Va., where father Al was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico as a major. Moving from a Washington D.C. suburb with four high schools in the city limits to a county with three schools spread out over 25 miles was a change in pace.
“It was definitely a culture shock when we first moved down here, going from the D.C. area to Croatan,” Ryan said. “There were a lot of really big schools and a huge travel ball network in a small area where we were coming from. It’s totally different here. There’s no traffic and everyone’s really friendly, I like it better here.”
The brothers spent the majority of their childhoods in San Diego near Camp Pendleton.
“It was tough at first,” Owen said, “because we spent half our lives in California, and then we were in Virginia with a lot of people and no beach. Down here, there are so many different kinds of people, a lot of space and the beach. My best friend, Austin (Odom), has had a totally different kind of life than I’m used to, and it’s been a lot of fun seeing new things.”
The Bellamys were expected to be big contributors in 2020, but when the season was ended prematurely, they still got playing time through travel ball with Precision Showcase Baseball and the Big Rock Fall Baseball League. Both brothers played for the second-place Black Team.
They had to wait for a late start to the prep baseball season. In the meantime, both played basketball and Ryan played football. On the court, Ryan averaged 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds, while Owen averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 boards.
Ryan decided to try playing football for the first time and excelled, starting on the edge and finishing as one of the team’s top defenders with 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four recoveries. He was part of a team that won the program’s first-ever outright conference championship and reached the second round of the state playoffs.
“It helped the transition going from sport to sport to sport,” Ryan said. “There was no gap to allow me to get lazy or take time off from conditioning.”
When baseball season finally started, both had big games in a 32-0 trouncing of Lejeune in the opener. Owen hit 4-for-4 with three doubles, four RBIs and a run, while Ryan hit 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs.
In addition to playing at the infield corners, both brothers have spent time on the mound with a win apiece. Ryan has made three appearances with 17 strikeouts, two walks and seven earned runs allowed in 10 innings. Owen has pitched five innings in two appearances, striking out 12, walking four and giving up no earned runs.
The Cougars used three pitchers in the win over Southwest Onslow, the second-place team in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, but Ryan was the only one to not give up a run in two innings of work. He struck out four in that game. Owen was credited with the win in the victory over third-place East Carteret, allowing just one hit and no runs with eight strikeouts over three frames.
Ryan started that game but was pulled after the fourth inning when the Mariners started rattling off hits. He leaned on his brother for support to get his head back in the game. He wound up hitting 2-for-4 in the contest and scored two runs.
“We can be there for each other because we know each other really well,” Ryan said. “I got a little down at the East game, and he really helped pick me back up. When my brother gets down, I can pick him up, and that translates to my teammates too. We all know we can pick each other up like brothers.”
Ryan will attend Chowan next fall where he signed on to play baseball for the Division II team. Owen is also pursuing playing in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.