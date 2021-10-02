HOLLY RIDGE — There was good news and bad news from West Carteret’s visit to Dixon on Friday.
The good news was the West football team defeated the Bulldogs 41-8, scored on its first four possessions and forced five turnovers on defense.
The bad news was, the Patriots (3-2) went home with a handful more players on the injury list than it came in with.
Starters Dalton Newman, Aidan Cooper and Shane Graves, in particular, left the field with concerning physical ailments.
“The injuries were big tonight,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “It happens in football. Some guys we’re not going to get back. Maybe we’ll get some others back in a couple of games. There were a lot of injuries with varying levels of severity.”
Those injuries couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time either. The Patriots will host White Oak on Friday for a homecoming battle that could decide the 3A Coastal Conference. Three teams – West, White Oak and Croatan – came into the season with the best odds of winning the conference, and White Oak defeated Croatan 36-20 on Friday.
“Next week is massive,” Barrow said. “The winner of that game is in the driver’s seat.”
The Patriots otherwise looked sharp from the first play in the win over the Bulldogs (1-3). That was a toss from quarterback Jamarion Montford to receiver Spencer Maxwell for a 50-yard score 19 seconds into the first quarter.
“We executed really well offensively from the beginning,” Barrow said. “They were making plays. We swarmed them pretty good on defense in the first half, too. I like how we protected the ball.”
The touchdowns kept coming for West. Javaris Miller made it a two-score game with a 15-yard run midway through the first quarter. After Cooper picked off Dixon signal-caller Braden Tozier to set the offense up at its own 45-yard line, Montford found Justice Dadeel for a 72-yard touchdown.
Montford looked cool as a cucumber when he made the toss on second-and-38. The senior threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and a completion percentage of 61.
“He has the ability to make things seem nonchalant,” Barrow said. “He is a cool customer.”
The long second down turned out to be a theme of the night for the Patriots, who were called for 12 penalties for 113 yards. Flags were flying all night with Dixon called six times for 72 yards. In fairness to West, those penalties didn’t start racking up until it led 21-0 in the first quarter.
“There were a lot of penalties,” Barrow said. “I don’t know how many of those penalties were mercy penalties or legit ones. Regardless, if the flag is thrown that many times, we probably need to clean some things up.”
That 21-0 lead ballooned to 27-0 in the second quarter on a 10-yard pass from Montford to Josh Mason, who finished the night with 70 receiving yards on four catches. He also rushed the ball nine times for 48 yards.
The Patriots had four players finish with 50 or more receiving yards apiece, including Dadeel with 72, Mason 70, Maxwell 50 and Brian Garner 50. Garner also rushed for 37 yards on four carries.
“The great thing about this offense, there are a lot of guys we can lean on,” Barrow said. “Brian got a lot of work tonight, which he didn’t in the Mullet Bucket game. Josh had another strong night in the run and the pass game. It all depends on who has the hot hand and what we’re getting from the defense.”
Dixon broke up the scoring party for the Patriots with a touchdown at the 5:40 mark of the second quarter. The hulking 205-pound Luke Culver punched it in from 2 yards out to cap an eight-play drive that got help from a questionable defensive pass interference call on fourth-and-10 at the Dixon 20-yard line.
West looked like it might answer right back with a 10-yard drive that resulted in a botched field goal attempt, but after Dixon fumbled possession away on its next drive, Montford found Garner on third down for a touchdown less than a minute before halftime.
The second half featured a slew of penalties and numerous, but West got in one more score. An interception set Montford and the offense up at the Dixon 28-yard line. The quarterback hit Javaris Miller on a 17-yard strike, and Garner rushed it in from 11 yards out to finish the job and give the game its final touchdown. Kicker Brock Tatalovich nailed the point-after kick to make it 41-8.
With West playing a little more conservatively in the second half, Dixon wound up rushing for 230 yards and passing for 31. After Tozier left the field from a bruising hit in the third quarter, the Bulldogs turned exclusively to the run with Jziah Hinton, Otilio Martinez-Felix and Culver pounding out good runs. Culver finished with 109 yards on 18 carries, Hinton rushed for 74 yards and Martinez-Felix had 10.
Here are results of the game:
West Carteret................................ 21 13 7 0 - 41
Dixon.............................................. 0 8 0 0 - 8
West Carteret Dixon
10 First Downs 13
22-127 Rushes-yards 42-230
11-18-0 Passing 4-14-3
260 Passing yards 31
387 Total yards 261
1-1 Fumbles-lost 4-2
1-28 Punts 3-23
3-15 Penalties-yards 9-57
Scoring Summary
WC – Maxwell 50 pass from Montford (Tatalovich kick), 11:41, 1st.
WC – Miller 15 run (Tatalovich kick), 5:17, 1st.
WC – Dadeel 72 pass from Montford (Tatalovich kick), 2:57, 1st.
WC – Mason 10 pass from Montford (Kick failed), 8:58, 2nd.
D – Culver 2 run (Culver run), 5:40, 2nd.
WC – Garner 15 pass from Montford (Tatalovich kick), 0:55, 2nd.
WC – Garner 11 run (Tatalovich kick), 6:49, 3rd.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: West Carteret – Mason 9-48, Garner 4-37, Montford 5-17, Miller 1-15, Maxwell 3-10; Dixon – Culver 18-109, Hinton 14-74, Tozier 6-38, Martinez-Felix 2-10, Shisler 1-0, James 1-(-)1.
PASSING: West Carteret – Montford 11-18-0-260; Dixon – Tozier 4-14-3-31.
RECEIVING: West Carteret – Dadeel 1-72, Mason 4-70, Maxwell 1-50, Garner 2-50, Miller 2-19; Dixon – Shoulders 1-15, Richart 1-12, Culver 1-9, Shisler 1-5.
