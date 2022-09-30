CAPE CARTERET — The Croatan girls golf team captured another 3A Coastal Conference match at Star Hill Golf & Country Club on Monday.
The Cougars’ top three golfers turned in a combined score of 148 on the front nine of the Lakes Course.
Three other teams turned in scores, all within five strokes of each other. Richlands placed second with a score of 165, Swansboro was third at 169 and West Carteret fourth at 170.
Croatan’s Nicole Hassi and Natalia Melbard have taken turns leading the team in matches this fall, but this week, it was Alison Anderson’s turn as she shot a 46. She was three strokes off the medalist Parker Marion of Swansboro.
Melbard shot a 48 and Hassi a 54 to round out the Cougars’ top three scores.
West’s top golfers in the match were Kalen Trujillo with a score of 48 and Emma Leary with a 59. Leary celebrated a hole in one on the Lakes Course’ No. 5 hole, a 158-yard, par-3.
The next Coastal match for both Croatan and West will be Monday at Morehead City Country Club.
