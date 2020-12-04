BEAUFORT — The East Carteret volleyball team has experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows so far this season.
After waiting another two months for the delayed season to begin, a Mariners player was exposed to the coronavirus and the squad had to quarantine for two weeks.
East finally began its season this past week with back-to-back wins over Southwest Onslow and Richlands.
And then on Thursday, the team again learned a player had been exposed, forcing the team to again quarantine for two weeks.
“I’m so bummed,” East coach Mickey Putnam said. “It’s just one of those things. We did all the right things – 6 feet apart, temperature checks, masks, we followed all the protocols. What are you going to do? Things happen.”
The first-year coach said her players took it as well as could be expected.
“I was pretty pleased with their response, honestly,” she said. “I was nervous how they would react. They’re disappointed, but they were understanding, supportive. I’m sure the seniors are taking it pretty hard. For some, this is their only sport.”
The Mariners still would have been able to complete their season after the first quarantine, but that becomes a much more dicey proposition with a second quarantine.
“Time is even shorter,” East Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “We had some room before. Now we have exam week coming up, the holiday break coming up, and the season ends on Jan. 8. That is a month away. That means we basically have 12 games to fit in about two and a half weeks.”
After the first quarantine, East rescheduled to play three games a week, which is the maximum allowed by the state, to get its full 14 games in this season. The program will now have to find other avenues to play as many games as possible in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
“There is still a chance we can get the (four) 1A games in,” Griffee said. “We’ll have to drop some of the 2A games, costing those teams some games. We’ll see if we can play some doubleheaders. At this point, it’s like trying to put a square peg in a round hole.”
