SHALLOTTE — The West Carteret wrestling team fell to West Brunswick 47-28 on Saturday in the first round of the 3A state dual playoffs.
The Patriots traveled to First Flight for the dual as the No. 12 seed overall and the second-seeded team from the 3A Coastal Conference. They slipped to 27-15 in dual team action this season.
West was the only county wrestling team to advance to the dual state playoffs. As the third-place team from the conference, Croatan didn’t make the cut for the first time in program history, while East Carteret has struggled to compete as a team all season with limited numbers.
The two teams were certainly familiar with each other. West Brunswick defeated the Patriots 39-37 on Nov. 30, and the Trojans attended West’s Beach Brawl Tournament on Nov. 19.
In the playoff match, West Brunswick jumped out to an early 11-0 lead and never lost the advantage. At one point, the Trojans led 35-13 with five weight classes left to be wrestled over.
The Patriots had a run of three straight wins at 220 pounds, 285 and 106. Joshua Knipe kicked it off with a pin of Gage Woods (0-4), Isaac McPherson followed at heavyweight with 4-2 decision over Christian Hardy (13-8) and Conner Craig capped the run with a pin of Kevin Bland (2-9).
Richard Jiang (6-0) also grabbed a win at 138 pounds with a 9-0 major decision over Leonel Rodriguez (9-3), Dylan Shirley (40-8) pinned Cameron Lewis (6-6) at 145, and John Schulz (25-24) won by 8-1 decision over Oscar Mendoza (21-20) at 160.
The Patriots’ dual season is over, but the team will be well represented at the 3A east regional tournament slated to start on Friday, Feb. 10.
Here are results of the dual:
West Brunswick 47, West Carteret 28
106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Kevin Bland (WB).
113 – Roy Nelson (WB) pin Sebastion Woodie (WC).
120 – Austin Hill (WB) win by forfeit.
126 – Noah Farris (WB) tech fall Bryce May (WC).
132 – Luke Connick (WB) pin Josh Figueredo (WC).
138 – Richard Jiang (WC) maj. dec. Leonel Rodriguez (WB), 9-0.
145 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Cameron Lewis (WB).
152 – Cyrus Gregory (WB) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).
160 – John Schulz (WC) dec. Oscar Mendoza (WB), 7-1.
170 – Treston Wiggins (WB) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
182 – Wyatt Moster (WB) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).
195 – Nick Chirco (WB) pin Luke Jones (WC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Gage Woods (WB).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) dec. Christian Hardy (WB), 4-2.
