OCEAN — Cameron Sanchez has wrestled in three tournaments this season and placed every time. He placed in just one regular season tournament as a freshman.
“I think this season is going pretty well,” the Croatan sophomore said. “Last year, I didn’t do as well. I’ve improved a lot.”
He’s quickly approaching his freshman win total. Sanchez went 24-12 last season and is now 16-3.
He opened the season winning Dixon’s Homer Spring Bulldog Invitational with a 26-10 technical fall over Dixon’s Cedric Ferguson. In New Bern’s Swiss Bear Classic, he took fourth with a 4-2 decision loss to Southwest Onslow’s Carter Duhon in the third-place match. At Croatan’s Beast of the East, he pinned Ferguson in 2:05 to win the third-place match.
“I’ve done well at tournaments,” he said. “Over the summer, I went to camps and tournaments and practiced a bunch to get where I am this year. There was a still a lot I needed to improve on.”
When Sanchez suited up last season it was his first time on the mat in a year – the coronavirus pandemic knocked out his eighth-grade season. Despite the time away, he started as freshman.
“It was pretty cool to be on the varsity with the seniors and other experienced wrestlers,” he said.
He found some success early, capturing the Beast of the East. Sanchez went on to win a 3A Coastal Conference championship at 106 pounds by pinning Dixon’s Marianna Root. He was pinned by Root to start the season at the Homer Spring.
“I didn’t know how it would go, because the person I beat in finals was a person I had lost to at the beginning of the year, so I was pretty happy about that,” he said.
His performance at the league title tournament helped the Cougars win the championship to match their conference dual-team crown.
“That was really nice because it was our first year at 3A, so it showed we are here to stay,” he said.
The program lost seven senior starters from a squad that went to the third round of the state duals but has rebounded nicely, winning the Beast of the East and finishing second in both the Homer Spring and Swiss Bear and now sports a 4-1 record.
“We definitely lost a lot of key wrestlers,” Sanchez said. “This year, we’re getting new wrestlers the experience, so next year and my senior year, we are a powerhouse team. We are doing better than I thought we’d be for a rebuilding team.”
At last year’s 3A east regional, Root defeated Sanchez by a 6-5 decision in the opening match, knocking him to the consolations where he fell in the second round to end his individual season.
“I lost some matches I could have won because nerves got the best of me,” he said. “It was the biggest tournament I had ever been to, and I knew I needed to do well there if I wanted to go to states, so the nerves kind of took control of me, and I didn’t do as well I would have hoped.”
Sanchez said the goal this year is to win the regional and then place at state competition. He hopes to win a state championship by the time he graduates.
He started wrestling in the sixth grade after playing football, soccer and basketball and swimming in his earlier youth.
“Wrestling is the one I like the most, and I’ve stuck with it,” he said. “I definitely like the aspect where you are a team but you also compete as an individual.”
A standout student with a 3.84 GPA, Sanchez wants to wrestle for as long as possible and hopes to continue at the next level.
“I’d like to go to college and hopefully wrestle in college,” he said. “I’m thinking of going into physical therapy or become a sports medicine physician. My dad is a sports medicine physician, and I job shadowed him once for a class and I liked it.”
Here are a few of Sanchez’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Black Phone.”
Favorite TV Show: “Manifest.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lil Baby.
Favorite Song: “Life Goes On” by Lil Baby.
Favorite Book: “October Sky” by Homer Hickam.
Favorite Team: Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.
Favorite Athlete: Roman Bravo-Young and Spencer Lee.
Favorite Vacation: Allure of the Seas Cruise.
Favorite Hobby: Hanging out with friends.
Favorite Subject: Social Studies.
Favorite Quote: “It’s OK to lose to opponent, must not lose to fear.” – Mr. Miyagi.
Favorite Food: Chicken tenders.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Restaurant: Raising Cane’s.
Favorite Season: Winter.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the Dixon Bulldog.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Dave Boal.
Favorite Sport: Wrestling.
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listen to music.”
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Spladle City.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Conor McGregor, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Adam Sandler and Kevin Hart.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Gavin Cohen, Tommy Williams, Nathan Griffin, Roman Lynn, Chris Griffey and coach Jay Bernstein.
Items For A Deserted Island: Compass, magnifying glass, rope, knife and tarp.
