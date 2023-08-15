MOREHEAD CITY — In a swift transition from one county high school girls tennis program to another, Mary Marino has taken the helm at West Carteret following two successful seasons at East Carteret.
Marino served the Mariners well, leaving with an overall record of 19-10 and back-to-back undefeated seasons in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference (8-0). While Marino’s time at East was commendable, she jumped at the idea of returning to her alma mater as head coach.
“I’m from Morehead City, born and raised, and graduated from West Carteret, so when this came up, it was kind of the right thing to do,” she said. “But I love East Carteret, and I’ve met some wonderful people there.”
Marino replaces Mark Thompson who was arrested on June 1 in Atlantic Beach on felony peeping charges. The allegations against Thompson were not related to his work as an educator and do not involve a student.
The Patriots finished last season with an overall record of 8-4 and a 7-3 record in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Most of the squad is back, and Marino anticipates relying mainly on upperclassmen who have developed a sense of camaraderie after spending so many seasons playing together.
“What’s going to make this team at West Carteret really progress is their teamwork together,” Marino said. “They’ve been together a long time, especially these six or seven seniors that have been playing together for four years, and it’s going to make a difference once they get through all these drills and people get acclimated to playing competitive tennis.”
The team is significantly larger than the Mariners, which allowed Marino to take a different approach to practice sessions. During preseason practices, she has utilized having more flexibility during summer hours and split the team into two groups.
The blue group practices from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and the red group goes from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
This schedule allows Marino to have more individualistic practices where she can put an emphasis on drill work like match-play-point drills, cardio drills and directed group lessons.
“I am a teaching coach, make no mistake about that,” Marino said. “When we walk out on that court, we’re working hard. I make sure they’re doing drills. They’re doing it all. This is a hard-working team.”
The Patriots are set to begin the season on the road Tuesday, Sept. 5 against 3A Coastal Conference opponent Richlands.
