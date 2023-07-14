Broad Creek Middle School girls golf champ

The Broad Creek Middle School girls golf team wins the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference championship. Members of the team are, left to right, Riley Cieslak, Emmy Byrd, Sophie Cottle, Reagan Clifton, Saylor Clark, coach James Martin, Madison Madden, Malli Harrell, Brooke Bertram, Joli Rossi and Caroline Boyd. (Contributed photo)

