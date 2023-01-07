HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret wrestling team took a step forward to winning a 3A Coastal Conference dual team championship on Wednesday with crucial wins over Croatan and host Dixon.
The Patriots (19-10 overall) traveled to Dixon for the tri-meet and defeated the Bulldogs 38-32 and the Cougars 42-34. They’re 2-1 in the league after falling to Swansboro 40-30 on Dec. 14.
West’s next league action will be a dual at Richlands on Tuesday. The Coastal tournament is slated for Saturday, Jan. 21.
In the match with Croatan (4-4), the Patriots overcame a 34-27 deficit with two pins and a win by decision in the last three weight classes.
Joshua Knipe (38-0) pinned Blake Brewington (1-8) at 220 pounds to remain undefeated this season. Isaac McPherson (6-1) won by forfeit at 285, and Conner Craig (25-13) capped the run with a 2-0 decision over Davis Foxworth (11-7).
The last bout was a competitive one, one of a handful in the match. The biggest one came at 126 pounds between Skyler Oxford (33-4) and Gavin Cohen (18-8), with Oxford winning by 9-3 decision.
The match started at 113 pounds, with neither squad getting much of an edge over the other through the first four weight classes. Croatan led 10-9 before West won three straight bouts to take a 27-10 lead.
Dylan Shirley (28-7) started the run at 138 pounds with a pin of Joshua Cerino-Bautista (6-8), Brayden Reynolds (19-11) continued at 145 with a pin of Jacob Parker (6-8), and John Schulz (15-18) finished it off with a pin of Angelica Steffy (17-1) at 152.
Not to be outdone, the Cougars responded with four straight wins, getting pins from Jarrett Mitchell (7-11) over Dysen Terrell (4-9) at 160 pounds, Riley Ingels (12-9) over Jeremiyah Dixon (8-19) at 170, Brayden McMahon (8-11) over Ashton McRoberts (16-20) at 182 and A.J. Pile (17-7) over Luke Jones (10-17) at 195 to take the 34-27 lead.
The Patriots’ win over Dixon was also close, coming down to a run of 28 straight points between 182 and 106 pounds to overcome a 26-10 deficit.
That run included pins by McRoberts at 182 pounds, Knipe at 220, McPherson at 285 and Craig at 106. Jones won by 15-6 major decision over Cannon Flores at 195.
West got two impressive wins with Oxford winning by 14-6 major decision over Michael Brienza (18-7) at 126 pounds and Shirley pinning Jayden Kirkpatrick (14-9) at 138.
--------------
Croatan never got a good footing against Dixon, going down 29-9 early and getting pinned in seven of the 14 weight classes.
The brightest spots of the match came in two decisions. Cohen defeated Brienza by 6-4 decision at 126 pounds, and at 182, Ingels won by 5-4 decision over Parker Woolley (5-3).
Ingels was one of three Cougars to go 2-0 in the tri-meet, including McMahon and Pile. Against Dixon, McMahon pinned Flores, and Pile pinned Hayden Brazeal (4-10)
Foxworth won a 13-4 major decision over Marianna Root (8-5) at 106 pounds, and Cerino-Bautista pinned Kirkpatrick at 138.
Croatan will travel to Swansboro on Tuesday for its next dual action.
Here are results of the duals:
West Carteret 42, Croatan 34
106 – Conner Craig (WC) dec. Davis Foxworth (C), 3-0.
113 – Zach Murray (WC) pin Raymi Robles (C).
120 – Daschle Egan (C) pin Bryce May (WC).
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) dec. Gavin Cohen (C), 9-3.
132 – Tommy Williams (C) maj. dec. Josh Figueredo (WC), 16-8.
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Joshua Cerino-Bautista (C).
145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Jacob Parker (C).
152 – John Schulz (WC) pin Angelica Steffy (C).
160 – Jarrett Mitchell (C) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
170 – Riley Ingels (C) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
182 – Brayden McMahon (C) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).
195 – A.J. Pile (C) pin Luke Jones (WC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Blake Brewington (C).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
--------------
West Carteret 38, Dixon 32
106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Marianna Root (D).
113 – Cedric Ferguson (D) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Joshua Kozminski (D) tech fall Bryce May (WC), 16-1.
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) maj. dec. Michael Brienza (D), 14-6.
132 – Andrew Fucci (D) dec. Josh Figueredo (WC), 10-3.
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Jayden Kirkpatrick (D).
145 – Justin Root (D) dec. Braden Reynolds (WC), 6-2.
152 – Ian Murray (D) dec. John Schulz (WC), 6-1.
160 – Shawn Disbennett (D) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
170 – Jackson Mitcham (D) Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
182 – Ashton McRoberts (WC) pin Parker Woolley (D).
195 – Luke Jones (WC) maj. dec. Cannon Flores (D), 15-6.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Jonathan Harness (D).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Leeward Richeson (D).
-----------------
Dixon 47, Croatan 28
106 – Davis Foxworth (C) maj. dec. Marianna Root (D), 13-4.
113 – Cedric Ferguson (D) pin Raymi Robles (C).
120 – Joshua Kozminski (D) pin Daschle Egan (C).
126 – Gavin Cohen (C) dec. Michael Brienza (D), 6-4.
132 – Andrew Fucci (D) pin Tommy Williams (C).
138 – Joshua Cerino-Bautista (C) pin Jayden Kirkpatrick (D).
145 – Justin Root (D) pin Jacob Parker (C).
152 – Ian Murray (D) pin Porter Ingels (C).
160 – Shawn Disbennett (D) pin Braden Werhner (C).
170 – Jackson Mitcham (D) tech fall Jarrett Mitchell (C), 24-9.
182 – Riley Ingels (C) dec. Parker Woolley (D), 5-4.
195 – Brayden McMahon (C) pin Cannon Flores (D).
220 – A.J. Pile (C) pin Hayden Brazeal (D).
285 – Jonathan Harness (D) pin Blake Brewington (C).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.