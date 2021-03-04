OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team sent its seniors out on a high note Wednesday with a 17-4 win over Northside-Jacksonville.
The Cougars upped their record to 7-1 on senior night with only three regular season games to go.
“It was good for the seniors to come out here tonight and get the win,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “We got everyone considerable playing time.”
Five seniors played their last home regular season, including Reagan Kemppainen, Ella Campbell, Erica Jungman, Madison Griffing and Bella Porter.
Jungman scored three goals and posted an assist versus the Monarchs (0-4), Campbell registered two assists, and Kemppainen had a goal and assist apiece.
Kate Wilson put up four goals and an assist, Kelsey McCormick dished out three goals and three assists apiece, and Lauren Hayden added two goals and an assist. Cameran Ladd and Aly Brooks each had a goal.
Devan Maready was strong in goal, securing 12 saves.
The Cougars have enjoyed much success in their second season after going 1-3 in an inaugural campaign that was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve won six in a row after suffering a 17-6 loss to First Flight on Feb. 6.
‘The girls are working hard,” Moore said. “We want to keep the winning streak alive. We want to finish strong.”
The lone worry is the lack of competition for much of the season. Five of their seven wins have come by at least eight goals. Croatan’s lone competitive triumphs came against New Bern with an 8-4 win on Feb. 10 and a 7-6 victory on Feb. 24.
“We struggled in that last game versus New Bern,” Moore said. “We have a lot of things to work on, so a good, close competitive game would help.”
First Flight (6-0) leads Conference 2 with a 4-0 mark, followed by the Cougars at 3-1. J.H. Rose is next at 2-1. Croatan and J.H. Rose will play in Pitt County on Monday.
“We will be fighting for that second automatic qualifier spot,” Moore said. “That should determine who gets into the playoffs. If we can win, we should be good.”
Moore’s squad captured the first matchup with J.H. Rose in a 15-7 contest, but it was a 6-4 game at halftime.
“That will be a good test,” he said. “That first one was a good, close game until the second half when we pulled away. We want a game like that going into the playoffs.”
