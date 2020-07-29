BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary held its annual Scholarship Golf Tournament at The Beaufort Club on July 9 with the winning team being American Wealth Management, which came on as corporate sponsor the event.
Members of the winning team are Matt Massengill, Dave Schrider, Greg Patterson and Ben Schrider.
Proceeds from the event provide scholarships for high school seniors, and this year’s event raised $15,000 to be given out.
“We want to thank everyone who participated and help support this tournament during these difficult times,” said Tom Steepy, club vice president and project chairman for the tournament. “In addition, we would like to thank The Beaufort Club and their staff for their continued support of this tournament and keeping everyone safe and making social distancing a priority. Also, thank you First Citizens Bank for providing the hand sanitizer.”
The longest drive contest was claimed by Korey Bernauer and closest to the pin by Angie Davis.
Despite questionable weather, along with challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, 60 players were on hand for the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.