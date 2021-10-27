OCEAN — A season of disappointment turned into jubilation last week for Colten Rodriguez at Northeast Creek Park.
The Croatan senior captured a 3A Coastal Conference cross country championship in 15 minutes, 49 seconds. He not only broke the 16-minute mark for the first time in his career, but set a new personal record by more than 30 seconds.
“I had run on that course a few weeks before and I hadn’t run very well, and so breaking it by 30 seconds is the most surprising of all,” he said. “I could have seen maybe 16:10, 16:05, but 15:49 was an incredible surprise. I don’t think I would have been able to do it if not for the competition I had.”
Ironically enough, Rodriguez’s previous personal record of 16:20 came at last year’s conference championships. He was the runner-up at that meet as he was in the previous two league title meets.
There was hope this would be the year he finally broke through to grab gold, but much of the season had not gone the way he hoped it would.
A busy fall of filling out college applications and taking on a rigorous class schedule disrupted training, sleeping and his nutrition.
“It’s been a stressful season of racing,” Rodriguez said. “It’s been really difficult for me to train at a high level, so I didn’t go into that race very confident. But once we started running, and the first mile, we were in the low 4:50s, I just felt good and decided to go for it.”
He hadn’t derived much enjoyment from a large chunk of his senior season.
The low point came in mid-September at the Adidas XC Challenge in Cary. Rodriguez finished 51st out of 212 runners in the championship race in 16:43. Croatan finished 24 out of 24 teams.
“I ran really poorly, and we came in dead last,” he said. “Things started to change that next Monday after the race. Coach told us we had to increase our mileage if we wanted to get better.”
And change the training plan they did. The Cougars went from running 34 miles a week to 54.
“We went straight up and immediately began seeing results,” Rodriguez said.
For a significant portion of the season, he had been caught in a vicious cycle of not feeling well in practice due to his hectic schedule, then not racing well, and then becoming more dejected and performing even more poorly.
“It was not what I was expecting,” he said. “I was running in the 17s some races and sort of felt like I was wasting everybody’s time. I think at the end of the day I didn’t want to be there, which affected my racing. I wasn’t as confident.”
His first-place time at the conference championship meet supplied a big confidence boost and has Rodriguez looking for big things at the regional and state meets.
“I was skeptical of my ability to run sub-16,” he said. “I’ve sort of been ready to throw in the towel in cross country. I haven’t been having an incredible season, but I think this race sort of reinvigorated my passion to keep training hard through states.”
Rodriguez’s performance added to the hardware on the family mantelpiece. Older brother Jamie won two conference championships during his time at Croatan. He’s now a student at Princeton University. Rodriguez hopes to join him there this fall.
“That is my No. 1,” he said. “I’m really interested in biochemistry, and I really like the research possibilities offered at the Ivy League schools.”
Rodriguez sports a 4.56 GPA, and should he join his brother at Princeton, having two brothers attending the same prestigious university would be quite an accomplishment. It will not have come easy if it were to happen.
“We spent a lot of time on homework,” Rodriguez said. “You get home from practice at 5:30, eat dinner, then it’s usually homework until 1 or 2 a.m. It’s a grind, but I really enjoy it.”
Rodriguez said he became interested in biochemistry after taking biology as a sophomore and chemistry as a junior.
“They were both two of my favorite classes,” he said. “They were really difficult, but really enjoyable. I think it makes for a beautiful melding of two of my favorite subjects.”
He said he’s considering pursuing a career publishing research papers, or perhaps teaching, but is looking at many options.
Here are a few of Rodriguez’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.”
Favorite TV Show: “Seinfeld.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Martha Speaks.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Snail Mail.
Favorite Song: “In the Aeroplane Over the Sea” by Neutral Milk Hotel.
Favorite Book: “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien.
Favorite Team: Michigan’s “Very Nice Track Club.”
Favorite Athlete: Colby Alexander.
Favorite Vacation: Training and visiting family in New Mexico.
Favorite Hobby: Baking for friends and family.
Favorite Subject: Biochemistry.
Favorite Quote: “Surrender to the experience.” – Zach Levet.
Favorite Food: Cubanos.
Favorite Drink: Vanilla cream soda.
Favorite Restaurant: Beaufort Grocery Company.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: Participating in the 2018 Jungle Run cross country night race.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Robin Newton.
Favorite Sport: Cross country.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Reciting “Padre Nuestro” in the huddle before lining up to race.
Favorite Website/App: Instagram.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: George Lee (@chez.jorge)
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Fred Rogers, Dr. C. Brandon Ogbunu, Dr. Susan Gottesman, Eliud Kipchoge and Michelle Obama.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Matthew Quispe, Trey Austin, Croft McLean, Sean Manning, Navaya Zales and coach Rico Quispe.
Items For A Deserted Island: A large and sharp knife, a hammock, a magnifying glass, a surfboard and a dog.
