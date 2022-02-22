How about more of “how old, how big?”
One of the feistiest fighting fish out there is the bluefish. I know they get, albeit unfairly, some hems and haws about their table fare, but their fighting and jumping ability are legendary. With spring right around the corner, it’s almost time to hear the call, “The bluefish are coming, the bluefish are coming.”
The bluefish, Pomatomus saltatrix, also affectionately known as marine piranha, is arguably pound for pound one of the best fighters you can find on the end of your hook. In addition, the bluefish arrives early in the spring and doesn’t head for warmer climes until late fall, and it provides nonstop action from boat, beach or pier throughout the season. Bluefish travel in large schools, are voracious predators and notably indiscriminate and messy eaters, making them fair and often easy game.
We all hear stories of the “good old days” when anglers routinely claimed 20- to 30-pound fish being caught, remembering that the state record is 31 pounds, 12 ounces way back in 1972. These fish are fast growers and early spawners, spawning in the spring and summer offshore, reaching maturity on the second year of life. The so-called “snapper” blues are 7 to 10 inches in length into their second year, reaching live release citation size of 34 inches at about age 6 and can live over 10 seasons, reaching 38 inches with some luck.
Over the years, the bluefish cycle has changed unpredictably, ranging from epic fall runs to early-season gators along the beach, sometimes not showing up at all. Of course, those spring fish come in stressed from the slim winter forage. Those early fish are adorned with weird looking big heads and skinny as a rail bodies. A 30-inch fish may weigh only 6 pounds or so, bulking up to double digits in short order while feeding on silversides, menhaden and anything else that can get their mouths on.
From the ridiculous to the sublime, how about spots?
We know again epic stories of fall spot runs from the surf, ocean fishing piers and the fleet of spot yachts precariously lining the local Intracoastal Waterway, most notably surrounding both sides of the Emerald Isle bridge. Recent numbers have declined some 10-fold from the 1970s harvest levels, with bag limits now being placed on their harvest for the first time.
So, what’s with the so-called “yellow bellies?” The distinctive yellow-bellied fish are the mature fish ready to spawn and caused by hormonal changes in the adult spawning fish. Thus, these are the biggest, mature spots, in their third year and maybe about 10 inches in length. We see them exit out of estuaries in the fall to spawn in the ocean in the winter. These fish only live up to around 5 years and can get maybe up to 14 inches in length. The state record is 1 pound, 13 ounces, one that has stood since 1979.
Then there are flounder.
Locally, we deal with summer, southern and Gulf flounder with Gulf and summer being mainly ocean based and southern being lower salinity estuarine fish.
The southern flounder are the fish that are driving the current draconian regulations, leading to severely restrictive flounder seasons the last couple of years. At this time, we haven’t been told what the 2022 season will be. We just have to wait and see.
All three species of these flounder go offshore in the winter to spawn and reach maturity in 2 to 3 years of age. The southern flounder can reach a size of 36 inches in double-digit years. Like many species, females are the bigger fish over males, and indeed, although female southern flounder can reach a length of 3 feet, males rarely exceed 14 inches in length which skews the legal harvest mainly to female fish.
Next week, I’ll finish up my “how old, how big” reports with a few more species of local interest.
The shad season is off to a great start and gaining momentum, with traditional hot spots showing up in social media reports, with Pitchkettle, Maple Cypress, Contentnea, Spring Garden, Gaskins Landing among them.
Reports from the Tar and Cape Fear rivers are also positive, with big hickory and Americans both in the mix. It’s still too early for Weldon on the upper Roanoke River. For Weldon, think March.
By the way, the 2022 regulations for the Roanoke River striped bass keeper season have been released and will be four days in length; April 23-24 and April 28-29. You will be able to keep one fish per day, 18 to 21 inches, no fish 22 to 27 inches, but your one fish can be over 27 inches.
As I have reported throughout the winter, the hot spot for catching black drum and sheepshead is the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty where limits are possible. The surf off of Core Banks is still loaded with slot and above redfish which can be fished from the surf with metals and swimming baits.
There are also some specks and flounder in the mix. Drone footage of huge schools of reds posted on social media is an awesome sight in the Lookout surf. We often see similar schools of reds off of Bear Island in the winter as well.
With sunny days warming our waters from time to time, the inside trout bite is still very good with citations from the New River and the new state record at 12 pounds, 8 ounces pulled out of the lower Neuse River. This has now been certified by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
Did you know that the International Game Fish Association all tackle world record for spotted seatrout stands at 17 pounds, 7 ounces and was caught in 1995 off Fort Pierce Fla.? WOW!
In my last report, I noted that last year there was an early bite of sea mullet and puffers in Beaufort Inlet and that I hadn’t heard of it so far this year.
Well now I have.
This past week, the sea mullet have shown in good size and numbers in Beaufort Inlet from 60 to 63 feet of water on in to the turning basin. Think Sam’s Gitters and a bag of shrimp. Also think slack tide. It’s just easier to hold bottom at depth around the slack tide.
By the way, if you want a primer on sea mullet fishing, check out the article “Red Hot Whiting” in the March 2022 Issue of Carolina Sportsman (www.CarolinaSportsman.com), featuring Dr. Bogus and written by well-known and prolific outdoors writer Mike Marsh (http://www.mikemarshoutdoors.com/).
As far as offshore, ditto from last week. There appears to be a solid wahoo bite and surprisingly even a few dolphin (mahi) in the mix. Bottom fishing has also been good. We’ve seen some really nice catches of triggerfish, big ones.
