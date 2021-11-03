DEEP RUN — The East Carteret boys cross country team finished fourth in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference this season as the lone 2A team in the four-team league.
The Mariners then turned around last weekend and posted a head-turning performance by taking fourth in the 10-team 2A regional championship to qualify for the state meet.
“They had set a goal to try and finish in the top four as a team, which would qualify everyone for states, and they were able to do just that,” East coach Andy Smith said. “I'm very proud of their work ethic and determination.”
William Sanchez matched his conference runner-up finish with a regional runner-up outcome, toeing the line in 16 minutes, 50 seconds to trail champion Jay Bass of Goldsboro by less than five seconds.
Junior Josiah Hynes took 15th in the 70-runner meet in 18:33.
Jack Piner placed 31st in 19:54, followed by Braydon Johnson in 38th in 20:17, and Jesse Humphries in 51st in 21:35.
The East girls didn’t compete in the regional meet.
