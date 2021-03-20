OCEAN — Croatan pitcher Ryan Bellamy is headed to Division II Chowan University despite facing a number of recruitment obstacles.
Bellamy moved to North Carolina from Stafford, Va., during the summer after his sophomore year. New to the state’s recruiting system, the lefty just needed to put up solid numbers as a junior to get his foot in the door at the next level.
Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and Bellamy got five games on the record to show potential coaches.
“I didn’t get much attention since I moved,” Bellamy said. “My travel coach (Donnell Albritton of Precision Showcase Baseball) helped me get my name out, which was nice because I didn’t know what I was doing.”
Bellamy moved here from a town only an hour away from Washington D.C., learning quickly the struggles of athletes who live in rural areas.
“I think it’s harder in North Carolina to get your name out there than it was where I was at in Virginia,” he said. “There are a lot of baseball companies where I was from, and here in North Carolina, coaches tend to look at players from certain metropolitan areas.”
Bellamy found a home with Chowan, a baseball program looking to rebuild after going 0-16 in 2020-2021. The program went 6-26 in 2019-2020, 13-25-1 in 2018-2019 and 21-18-1 in 2017-2018.
“I went for a visit in November, and I liked the facilities they offered,” Bellamy said. “They said I could start my freshman year, which was exciting to hear.”
Bellamy will also play a vital role as a senior for the Cougars who went 8-15 in their last full season. The left-handed pitcher is slated to be a starter for the team.
Croatan coach Josh Shaffer is looking forward to having him in the lineup after getting glimpses of Bellamy’s abilities last spring.
“He’s a pretty complete player,” Shaffer said. “You look at all the aspects of the game and he’s solid, whether it be hitting, fielding, pitching, base running, there’s nothing he’s not solid at. Chowan is getting a great young man and player”
Shaffer added, “I’m really excited for him to get the opportunity to play at the next level. We haven’t had a whole lot of experience working together yet, so I can’t take any credit for his success. He’s had a lot of people around him helping him grow and find his place.”
The last stats available for Bellamy were from his sophomore year at Brooke Point High School, where he racked up 20 strikeouts in five appearances as a pitcher and nine hits, five RBIs and as many runs at the plate. He hit two home runs as a sophomore.
“He can do a lot of different things,” Shaffer said. “He has a mature approach to the game. He’s a guy the younger players can look up to. When one of your best players is also one of your hardest workers, that’s huge.”
Bellamy may also have a chance to pitch to his brother, Owen, a junior who could see time at catcher. The two have played together at the club ball level but never on a school team.
“It’s not a totally new thing, so we’re getting the hang of playing together,” Bellamy said. “I think we have a chance to go a long way this year. The team is looking strong again.”
Bellamy also played basketball for the Croatan this season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds for the program’s first winning team since 2013-2014.
He decided to play football for the first time this season as well, ranking second on the team in tackles with 25 and grabbing a fumble recovery in three games played prior to the matchup at Heide Trask this past Friday, A 54-0 runaway for the Cougars. Complete stats for that game were not available by the time this story was posted online.
