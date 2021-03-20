Croatan senior Ryan Bellamy, seated center, has signed on to play baseball at Division II Chowan University next season. Others in the photo are, left to right, sitting, brother Owen, father Al, mother Sue and brother Travis; standing, Croatan Principal Kay Zimarino, Athletic Director Dave Boal, boys basketball coach Will Sutton, baseball coach Josh Shaffer and Precision Showcase Baseball coach Donnell Albritton. (Contributed photo)