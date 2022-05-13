MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls soccer team finished the regular season this week unbeaten in its last two matches.
The Patriots tied Dixon 0-0 on Monday and followed with a 2-0 triumph over Richlands on Wednesday. They closed on a strong note, going 3-1-4 in their last eight games.
West ended 7-4-7 overall and 3-3-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference to take fourth in the six-team league.
Megan Stoll scored both goals versus Richlands with Hayden Pittman assisting on one.
Chloe Dunn had five saves.
Dunn had five saves versus Dixon as well.
Dixon (9-6-6) placed third in the conference with a 5-3-2 mark.
Richlands (8-11-1) placed fifth at 4-6.
