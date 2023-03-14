As we struggle to transit from a mild winter to an apparently cold early spring, we look to the early appearances of migratory fish invading our waters.
Two that get little or no R-E-S-P-E-C-T are the northern blowfish, commonly known as the puffer fish, and the bluefish, both of which have already made early appearances here along the Crystal Coast. Puffers occur worldwide from the famously delicious and potentially deadly fugu in the Pacific to our own delicious but not deadly northern puffers.
Puffers are in the family Tetraodontidae, named for the four (i.e., tetra…) plate-fused beak-like teeth. This fused beak is primed by a powerful jaw used to crush its primary foods, the shelly mollusks and crustaceans. They can make quick fork of a clam or crab and bite your hook in two just as easily too. Also, their favorite foods are probably one of the reasons why this so-called chicken of the sea, or sea squab, make such great table fare.
Currently, the puffers are being caught from Cape Lookout into Beaufort Inlet and along the surf zone and fishing piers. They travel in large groups so you can easily get enough for dinner using the very basic two-hook bottom rig tipped with shrimp of one of the family of Fishbites baits.
So, what do we know about puffers? Well, they puff up! This is a protective defense mechanism to avoid getting swallowed up by a willing predator while in the near jaws of pending disaster, which may include some sharks, bluefish and stripers. They are pretty well incapacitated when inflated but can rapidly deflate by expelling the water, and swim away as they are released by a predator. On the beach or pier, they of course inflate with air, although if you land them inflated, they are full of water.
These fish join us early in the spring, and we also have a fall and early winter run of puffers. They are known to spawn close to shore starting in May or June and extending throughout much of the summer. The females deposit the eggs over sandy or muddy bottoms to be fertilized by the males, which oversee and nurture the “nest” until the fry hatch. Interestingly, the young fish less than one-centimeter long can already inflate themselves.
Being the chemist, I was intrigued by an article I came across in one of my chemistry magazines, Chemical & Engineering News, where chemists in China have chemically identified the chemical compounds that make the potentially fatal fugu so delectable to the taste, featuring mainly 12 compounds of the 28 they isolated from the fugu fish, including the amino acids, glutamic acid, serine, proline, arginine and lysine, along with a few other flavorful compounds. Cool!
By the way, for more details on catching, cleaning and cooking these little treasures of the sea, check out: https://www.ncoif.com/pufferfish-primer/. Next week, I’ll offer some insight into the lowly bluefish.
---------------------
We know that puffers are doing well all along the beaches, so what else is hot?
From Cape Lookout into the beaches and the port area, it’s the same old story – black drum, sea mullet, sheepshead, tautog, big gray trout and bluefish are in the mix. Blues are being caught from the Cape Lookout Jetty to Fort Macon, but interestingly not at Bogue Inlet Pier yet. As a by-catch, there are plenty of stingrays, clearnose skates and small sharks, aka spiny dogfish. Some of the rays and sketes are surprisingly big monsters, providing a big pull and some breakoffs at the piers. Wait until May when we see the annual return of the cownose rays!
Those small sharks are spiny dogfish and NOT so-called sand sharks. Many call any small shark a sand shark, when there are really no sand sharks per-se. There are sand tigers, sandbar sharks sure, but not “sand sharks.” The small ones are usually spiny dogfish this time of year, but in the summer, they can be juveniles of one species or another like baby blacktips.
The inside fishing is holding up well with red drum, black drum and an excellent bite for speckled trout on 17-MR MirrOlures, and yes, still big fish on topwater baits. I wish they would reappear in the local creeks after totally missing the usual fall beach run of speckled trout.
I got a great report from Capt. Dean Lamont (Crystal Coast Adventures) from his outpost on the Roanoke River in Weldon where the shad fishing is great right now, both on the fly and light spin gear and both from the bank and boat as well. On the fly, Capt. Dean had had success using yellow and red marabou, or pink and white with his 6-weight fly rod and a 200-grain sinking line. Or spin tackle shad darts and small gold spoons will do the trick. The shad are plentiful. And the stripers can’t be far behind. Capt. Dean reports the water is shallow, so watch the bottom of your boat. The water temperature was 56 degrees and clean.
Thanks, Dean.
