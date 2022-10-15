OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team remained unbeaten in the 3A Coastal Conference with two shutouts this week.
The Cougars have now posted three straight shutouts, following a 5-0 win over White Oak with a 4-0 victory over West Carteret on Tuesday and an 8-0 triumph over Dixon on Wednesday.
Croatan (8-4-2) moved to 6-0 in the league and has outscored conference opponents 30-3.
Gavin Beaupre and Danny Metcalf each registered a hat trick against Dixon with Metcalf adding two assists.
Jack Melton produced two goals and two assists, and Jaden Hilliard had two assists.
Dixon (8-5-3) dropped to 3-2-1 in the league with the loss.
Metcalf put up two goals and an assist versus West Carteret with Beaupre contributing a goal and an assist.
Ryan Berger scored a goal, and Lane Hartman dished out an assist.
Eugene Wilson earned a clean sheet in goal in each contest with a save in each game.
West (5-7-1) fell to 1-5 in conference play with the loss.
Croatan will next host White Oak (9-7-2, 2-3-1 league) on Tuesday and travel Thursday to take on Swansboro (15-3, 4-2 league).
