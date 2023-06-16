MOREHEAD CITY — C-Student is one day closer to a $2.77 million payday after day four of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
Only 75 of the fleet of a record 271 boats ventured offshore on Thursday, with no new blue marlin brought to the scale.
C-Student of Southside Place, Texas remains in first place on the leaderboard with a 470.2-pound fish reeled in by angler Hunter Megarity with Capt. Ken Blackman at the wheel.
That catch has the boat in line for a serious chunk of the tournament’s $5.84 million purse.
Sea Toy of Manteo is in second place on the leaderboard with a 463.7-pounder, good for a potential $412,262 payday, while Predator of Hatteras is in third with a 459-pounder that could win the boat $274,175 in prize money.
The only other official blue marlin that has been weighed this week is a 408.1-pounder off Sea Wolf.
There have been seven total blue marlin total brought to the weigh station, with three not meeting minimum standards of 400 pounds. Dancin Outlaw and Wolverine both brought in undersized fish on Monday while Lady Dianne had one weighed on Tuesday.
A boat captain and crew that has fish under 400 pounds is docked a 400-pound penalty for any future fish brought in during the week.
The Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $739,500, awarded to the first boat that brings in a blue marlin weighing 500 or more pounds, is still unclaimed after four days.
Days three and four were both popular lay days for the fleet, meaning a shootout is in play for Friday and Saturday with plenty of opportunities remaining on the leaderboard.
The group of 75 boats on Thursday combined for 11 billfish releases in rough offshore conditions. That included 10 blue marlin and one sailfish.
El Azul made the first release of the day for the daily $5,000 prize, Stream Weaver won the daily release prize of $44,625 for the release of one blue marlin, and Widespread captured the non-sonar release daily prize of $32,229.17 for the release of one blue marlin.
Over the last four days, the fleet has combined to make 122 billfish releases.
Wave Paver still leads the weekly release division with 1,600 points, good for a potential $133,875 payday. In the non-sonar weekly release division, Due South has the lead with 800 points that could win the boat $96,687.50.
At the docks, two new second-place gamefish were weighed. Ocean Lifter brought in a 42.9-pound dolphin reeled in by Bernie Brown that won the boat $2,000 in daily prize money.
Skip Hook still holds the weekly lead with a 59.3-pound dolphin reeled in by Aaron Moody worth a potential $546,750 in prize money.
Marquesa had a 50.4-pound wahoo reeled in by Jack Homer on Thursday that also won a $2,000 daily prize. It is still in second behind a 59.7-pounder caught aboard Weldor’s Ark on Monday.
High Yield leads the tuna division with a 42.8-pounder.
Remaining fishing days for the competition are Friday and Saturday. Lines come out of the water at 3 p.m. on Friday and at 2:30 on Saturday. The scales open for gamefish each day at 2 and close by 6.
