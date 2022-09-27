CARTERET COUNTY — Playing football doesn’t last forever, but three county high school alums have used coaching to come back to the sport they love.
When East Carteret defensive backs coach Nick Brazelton graduated in 2018, his biggest regret was only having joined the Mariners program as a junior. He’d missed out on playing years, but now the 21-year-old is getting them back as a member of the coaching staff.
“I loved the opportunity to come back,” Brazelton said. “I fell in love with the game when I started playing my junior year. I realized how much I had missed out on, but now this is my way to continue that journey.”
Coaching isn’t a route everyone looks to take after playing – hours are long and pay is low – but for some, leaving the game post-high school graduation just isn’t an option. That was the case for West Carteret assistant coach Sammy Teague, who returned to his alma mater just months after his graduation in 2013.
“I wanted to stay around the game, so I volunteered to come help out where needed,” Teague said. “My first year, I was only involved with special teams. It was a little difficult at first. I was coaching guys that I had just played with in the last season or two.”
Like Teague discovered, one of the toughest learning curves for a new coach fresh out of his own pads is detaching from a teammate headspace. Croatan quarterbacks coach Tommy Clark learned that when he returned to his 2017 alma mater while still playing football at N.C. Wesleyan University.
“I came during the summer to do my workouts alongside the players and to help out with drills and lend my expertise where I could,” Clark said. “It was a learning curve to take that role when I came back. A lot of those guys were my buddies when I was there, but you have to leave that behind when you start coaching. I still can’t call coach Gurley ‘Andrew’ or anyone else. They’re all still ‘coach’ to me.”
Clark was the varsity starting quarterback for the Cougars during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He scored 12 touchdowns as a junior for a team that finished 10-3 overall and won the program’s first state playoff game.
Teague played a variety of spots in his four years at West – safety, running back, quarterback and outside linebacker – playing on back-to-back 9-4 teams in 2010 as a sophomore and 2011 as a junior.
Brazelton joined the Mariners his junior year when the team finished 12-2. Current head coach B.J. Frazier took over the program during his senior year when the team went 7-5.
Now in his third year on the staff, Brazelton has coached longer than he played. His perspective of the game has also broadened.
“I think you definitely see the game different as a coach,” he said. “When you’re a player, you know you have to work hard and you have to grind, but as a coach, you start to see how every lesson you learn in practice or in games can be applied to life after you stop playing. That’s hard to see when you’re still a player.”
Clark also acknowledged that his perspective of the game has changed. The biggest difference is how he views the grind at practice. The 22-year-old sees now that it has a bigger purpose than conditioning or rote memorization. The discipline learned on the football field applies to life, but it starts with the little things.
“If a coach tells you to keep your feet behind the white line,” Clark said, “it doesn’t seem that big of a deal to put your toes on the line. But if a coach can’t trust you to do something as simple as keeping your feet behind the white line, how can they trust you to take a handoff or make a correct read or understand coverage responsibility? I see that better now, and I try to help my guys see it.”
Teague has the longest gap between his playing days and this season. In the last decade, he’s seen the finer details of the game tweaked, seen the cultural changes in trends from the kids and the affects the coronavirus pandemic had on the game and on the program.
The biggest thing the 27-year-old has learned over the last 10 years, though, is that football extends beyond the sidelines.
“The game is so much more than four quarters,” Teague said. “Don’t get me wrong, I love to win, but my main focus has become about building relationships with these young men and teaching them that they deserve and can achieve whole life success, not just on the football field.”
All three players turned coaches have a knack for recruitment, but for different reasons. Teague looks to show young players they don’t have to be defined by their backgrounds, Clark can offer the perspective of what it was like to make a successful transition from high school to college football, and Brazelton hopes to prevent other wary students like he was as a freshman and sophomore and get them to come see if the game is a fit.
Brazelton still remembers what it felt like to show up on the practice field for the first time as a 110-pound junior with only a little peewee football experience. He remembers the fear, but his goal now is to encourage other inexperienced students to face it.
“I always tell them size doesn’t have everything to do with this sport,” Brazelton said. “Some of them are scared, and I was scared too, but you have to take the leap and you won’t regret it. All we have to do is get guys out here, and they’ll fall in love with it.”
All three coaches have moved into a fully fledged coaching mindset, but it doesn’t mean they don’t still remember what it felt like in pads and a helmet. For Clark, his best memory on the field came in the 41-35 win over Greene Central in 2015, the program’s first-ever state playoff win.
The Cougars had driven down the field deep into Greene Central territory, facing fourth-and-short with only a few points between themselves and their host.
“Sam Nay and Ethan Bridges had both run the ball really well that night,” Clark said. “We were four or five minutes from shocking everyone. Coach asked me if I wanted to throw the ball and said, ‘Heck yeah.’ Duncan Nelson ran a fantastic route, Sam fooled everyone with a fake handoff, and I was able to put it right into Duncan’s hands for a touchdown to put the game out of reach.”
Teague remembers getting the chance to play quarterback as a sophomore, but it was the Mullet Bucket rivalry games with East Carteret that stick out the most.
“Those rush of emotions and that experience with your teammates is one that can’t be beat,” he said.
Brazelton had a different kind of memory that stuck out to him, but one that helped shape his coaching philosophy. It came in the season opener of his senior year against Washington. Brazelton went to make a stop against the Pam Pack running back, and instead, he was steamrolled.
“I thought I was done,” he said. “It was coach Frazier’s first year, and he had plenty of people behind me. But the next series came, and he put me back in there, told me that we’d fix it and to keep trying. That helped me in a lot of ways. I learned it’s about getting back up when you get knocked down.”
He added, “So now as a coach, when someone messes up, I know how it feels. You help them back up and you help them fix it. As long as they’re willing to put the work in, the rest will come.”
Clark is also thrilled to pass on the lessons he learned from coaches David Perry, Chuck Colbourn and Andrew Gurley, among others, to the players today. He is still appreciative of the support he received from them and hopes to be able to give back to the program in the same way.
“It’s my absolute pleasure to be able to come back and give my time and effort to help this team,” Clark said. “Every day coaching here is a special day. I can’t be more appreciative of how much work these coaches poured into me when I was here. A lot of who I am today I owe to those guys.”
Teague also feels blessed to be in his position. Like his fellow coaches, he has grown a family while at his role. His children and the children of his co-workers play together on the fence line up during games. That sense of family is what will keep Teague coaching
“Coaching football is my absolute passion in life,” he said. “The biggest reason is just being able to positively impact these kids. I had a rough childhood, but thank God for his grace, because I have been blessed with a beautiful life, wife and family. I love making connections with these guys and making sure they all know they have a great opportunity to make the best of this life.”
Brazelton is also looking at coaching as a longtime passion. He wants to be around the game for as long as he can, and he wants his players to appreciate every minute they get out on the field. He knows, too well, that it doesn’t last forever.
“Don’t take it for granted,” he said. “The days go by slow and the practices suck, but it flies by. When you leave, you’ll wish you could practice one more time or play one more time. Embrace the grind. You’re going to miss the sprints and the next play. It’s hard now, but it’s what you end up missing the most.”
