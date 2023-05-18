BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls soccer team looked like it was in a playoff game for the first 50 minutes Monday night of its 2A state first-round matchup with Whiteville.
The Mariners looked like they were playing in a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference game thereafter.
Clinging to a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute, the home team ripped off six goals in the next 30 minutes, including five in the final 12 minutes to take an 8-1 victory.
“Once we started scoring late, then our offense realized we could play the way we’ve been playing lately,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “We can put a lot of goals in, and we finally did. We knew if we kept playing on their end of the field we were going to score.”
The No. 6 seed Mariners captured their 11th straight game to improve to 14-5-2. Six of those wins came in league play where East outscored opponents 59-0. The Beaufort club will next host No. 22 seed Goldsboro (10-7-4) on Thursday.
No. 27 seed Whiteville ended its season at 9-9-3.
Leading 3-1 with 12 minutes left, East got two goals apiece from Sydney Roberson and Kenliana Dixon and one from Cate Wolf.
“Our girls kept believing,” Diaz said. “Sometimes when things aren’t working, players go their own way, but they stuck to the plan.”
Roberson ended the night with four goals and an assist.
She bought her team some breathing room in the 53rd minute after taking a cross from Tiana Staryeu and depositing the ball into the net to make it a 3-1 game.
The Wolfpack made East fans a little apprehensive in the 46th minute when Camille Priest cut the 2-0 lead in half with a straight-on goal.
“It got interesting,” Diaz said. “It’s a 2-1 game, and our goalie has the sun in her eyes, so who knows? Our defense did a phenomenal job. The shots they took weren’t good. We didn’t allow many shots, and the ones they did take weren’t comfortable.”
The Mariners took 14 shots on goal in the second half compared to Whiteville’s three. They surrendered just five shots on the night, thanks in part to the defensive play of Emerson Tarr.
East jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the match on goals from Roberson and Staryeu, who finished with three assists.
“We took so many shots,” Diaz said. “At halftime, it could have been what it was at the end, but for some reason today, our shots were off frame. Most of them were over the crossbar.”
Here are results of the game:
Whiteville.................................... 0 1 - 1
East Carteret............................... 2 6 - 8
Whiteville East Carteret
5 Shots 20
2 Corner Kicks 4
9 Saves 5
0 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
EC – Roberson, 4th min.
EC – Staryeu (Roberson assist), 10th min.
W – Priest, 46th min.
EC – Roberson (Staryeu assist), 53rd min.
EC – Dixon (Staryeu assist), 68th min.
EC – Roberson (Dixon assist), 69th min.
EC – Wolf (Thompson assist), 85th min.
EC – Dixon (Staryeu assist), 87th min.
EC – Roberson (Gonzalez assist), 89th min.
