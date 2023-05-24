MOREHEAD CITY — The third annual Christopher Perri Memorial (CPM) Billfish Tournament wrapped up Sunday in the latest celebration of the life of its namesake.
Three years ago, Christopher’s wife, Stephanie, pursued the dream of honoring her late husband’s love of fishing into the start of a new tournament that aims to raise money for cancer research.
The tournament sprang to life in 2021 when friends of Christopher – Alan Downey and Lewis Gale – worked quickly to create an event that would properly honor their friend.
“It was hard to believe a billfish tournament could be created out of thin air in just a few months,” Perri said, “but I think that speaks a lot to Chris’s character that so many people were willing to step up and make this happen.”
This year, 14 teams signed up for the fledgling tournament, combining to weigh two blue marlin and release 19 blue marlin and one white marlin.
Diamond Girl, captained by Carson Ruffin, won the Level I competition with the release of five blue marlin over Saturday and Sunday.
Double B and Capt. Parker Henry placed second with the release of three blue marlin, while Sea Striker and Capt. Pete Zook placed third with two blue marlin releases.
The lady angler award winner was Shelley Smith of Triple S with three blue marlin releases. Perri finished in second with the release of two blue marlin.
Double B’s Wiggs Perri was the junior angler award winner with one blue marlin release.
The Level II Dolphin division winner was Baby J with a 24.1-pounder reeled in by angler Chris Brock with Capt. Patrick Shore at the wheel.
The two boated blue marlin competed for the Level III competition. Sea Striker won that with a 475.7-pounder reeled in by Adrian Holler in the fighting chair.
Triple S, captained by Todd Smith, placed second with a 400.1-pound catch reeled in by Shelley Smith.
The tournament added Sunday to the fishing docket in light of inclement offshore weather that swept through before the weekend.
Fishing days were originally slated for Thursday through Saturday, with boats having the option to fish two of three days. After the change, all teams forewent fishing on Thursday and Friday and ventured out Saturday and Sunday.
The awards banquet was held Saturday at Jaycee Park with live music from Jim Quick & Coastline.
The slate of events also included the Christopher Perri Memorial Kids Fishing Tournament on Saturday, a one-day dockside competition open and free to all kids under the age of 15. EJW Outdoors supplied rods, tackle and bait for all participants.
Three-year-old Corbin O. won the competition with a 13.35-pound puffer fish, 12-year-old Samuel Guthrie placed second with a 10.5-pound Spanish Mackerel, and 4-year-old Bubba Clark was third with an 8.7-pound pinfish.
The primary goal of the tournament is to raise funds for AML (acute myeloid leukemia) research, as well as share Chris’ love of fishing with the next generation of fishermen and women through the CPM Kids Tournament. The funds raised will be part of an endowment in Chris' name at UNC Lineberger where they will directly impact AML research, patients and providers.
