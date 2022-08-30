Narratives will begin to build around 10 p.m. on Friday.
And depending on the football scores around the time that night, those narratives could be extremely interesting.
Imagine a scenario where East Carteret beats Croatan. The Mariners would be 3-0 heading into a matchup with White Oak. And if they were to pull off a win in the contest versus the Vikings, then, “Whoa, Nelly!”
This scenario would give East a 4-0 record as it welcomes West Carteret on Friday, Sept. 2 for the 57th annual Mullet Bucket.
Can … you … imagine … the … hype?
West would have to do its part to help build the intrigue for the longstanding county rivalry contest.
The Patriots are 1-1 with dates set with Farmville Central (0-2) and Jacksonville (2-0) on the horizon. A victory versus the Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 9 will be a tall order, so a win this Friday is paramount.
The Patriots sporting a 2-2 record heading into the Mullet Bucket looks a lot better than 1-3.
Of course, all of this could be for naught.
Croatan has owned its series versus East of late, winning three in a row after last season’s 62-6 victory. It was the most lopsided game in the 24-year history of the rivalry with a mercy-rule running clock kicking in early in the second half.
The Cougars now lead the series 16-8 and have won the last three by a combined 155-35 score.
It can be argued the county matchup this Friday is bigger for Croatan than East. A loss for the Cougars would be quite a setback with matchups against East Duplin (1-1) and Beddingfield (0-2) coming up.
A victory by Croatan versus the Mariners would be a big building block after an impressive 56-38 triumph over Pamlico last week.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
