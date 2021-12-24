BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team should enter the holiday break with plenty of confidence after earning two impressive wins at its East Coast Christmas Invitational.
A night after overcoming a seven-point deficit in the second half in a 75-73 victory over White Oak, the Mariners erased a 13-point lead for West Craven in the second half on their way to a 71-65 triumph.
“Both were big, athletic, well-coached, so for us to be able to compete and actually come out with wins is huge,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We played up a level versus good teams, and we’ll probably see West Craven again in the playoffs, so this shows us where we’re at. You want to challenge yourself. This was a fun invitational over two days.”
Charles Matheka led the way with a career-high 28 points, followed by Shamel Baker with 24. Jacob Nelson gave the team three players in double figures with 10 points and spearheaded the squad’s press defense.
East (5-3) now sports a four-game winning streak and has scored at least 70 points in each of those games after starting the season 1-3.
It looked like the Mariners would end their holiday event on a down note after the Eagles (2-7) scored 15 unanswered points from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second to turn an eight-point deficit into a seven-point lead.
West Craven held a 33-26 advantage when East finally broke a 5-minute, 23-second scoring drought to make it a six-point game with a Nelson free throw. The visitors then went on a 14-8 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 47-34 with 1:23 remaining in the third.
“We were just in a funk,” Griffee said. “We couldn’t get anything going. We had uncharacteristic turnovers. That was probably a little bit of a hangover from last night. And West Craven played really well. Their size was an issue for us – it’s going to be an issue for us all year.”
Baker scored eight points in the final 1:15 of the third to bring his team to within seven at 49-42 and then opened the fourth with a basket to cut the deficit to five.
After Allen Hall, who finished with a team-high 14 points, pushed the Eagles’ lead to seven with 6:56 on the clock, the Mariners put on a full-court press and led by the defensive intensity of Nelson, rattled off seven unanswered points to tie it 51-51.
Brayden Manley, who ended up with 11 points, scored four and Taylor Batten and Cazeem Moore each pitched in with a bucket to propel West Craven on an 8-3 run to buy the visitors some breathing room at 59-54 with 4:19 left in the game.
And just as he did less than 24 hours earlier against White Oak, Matheka went to work in the clutch, scoring eight points over the next 2:49 to lead his team on a 13-2 run and give his side a 67-61 lead at the 1:04 mark of the fourth. Matheka scored 15 of his 28 points in the final quarter largely thanks to three treys.
“Charles hit some threes, Shamel had some points at the end of the third quarter that gave us a spark and got us within striking distance,” Griffee said. “Jacob had some steals off the press, and we finally made some free throws.”
East went 6-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, including 5-for-8 in the final 2:56. The team went 14-for-24 in the game.
Cole Jernigan, who had six points, hit two free throws with 1:49 to go with his team holding a two-point lead. Baker also hit two with 52 seconds left with his team holding a four-point advantage.
“That was tough,” Griffee said. “I don’t know how we escaped with that one, I really don’t. Those kids don’t quit, and I love that about them.”
The Eagles went 4-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished 11-for-22.
“We thought we might be playing with fool’s gold, because we knew they had a run in them and knew we aren’t that great at the free-throw line,” West Craven coach David Fernandez said.
The Mariners had just five players score with Josef Lawrence adding the other three points.
Nine players scored for the Eagles with six scoring between seven and 11 points. They entered the invitational on a four-game losing streak but beat Pamlico 59-39 in the first game and appeared headed to another win before the East comeback effort.
“We kind of melted there at the end, but I’m proud of how we competed for three quarters,” Fernandez said. “I’m proud of how we competed for two days and proud of where we’re heading. We understand what we need to do to get better. Their pressure defense probably shouldn’t have affected us the way it did. We turned the ball over, and they have guards that can just stroke it. They were cold in the first half, but they came alive in the second.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Craven..................... 11 15 23 16 - 65
East Carteret.................... 17 9 16 29 - 71
WEST CRAVEN (65) – Hall 14, Manley 11, Moore 8, Leigh 8, Braxton 7, Batten 7, Mims 5, Johnson 3, Wactor 2.
EAST CARTERET (71) – Matheka 28, Baker 24, Nelson 10, Jernigan 6, Lawrence 3.
