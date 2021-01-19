OCEAN — Cammie Davis helped Croatan cap another extraordinary volleyball season.
For the third straight year, the Cougars (13-1) won a conference championship with an undefeated run and advanced to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
“This season definitely was different, because of coronavirus we missed a few games,” Davis said. “I definitely enjoyed this season a lot more even though we had all those difficulties.”
Croatan missed three league games – one due to exposure to the virus and two because Lejeune didn’t have a team this year – and waited two extra months as the season lagged due to the pandemic.
“I’m just glad we got to play this year, to be honest, because I wasn’t sure we were going to be able to do anything this year,” Davis said. “I think we were all a lot closer than usual, I guess because of all the stuff going on. Due to the circumstances, I think we still did very well.”
The Cougars wrapped up their road-warrior ways Saturday at North Lenoir with a four-set loss to the Hawks. They had previously traveled to St. Pauls and Farmville Central in the first two rounds.
After beating North Lenoir 25-22 in the first set, Croatan dropped the next three, 27-25, 25-11, 25-20.
“I think that we could have won the third round, but I just think we had an off game,” Davis said. “If we could play again, I think we would put up a better competition. We just fell a part in those last couple of sets, got in our heads a little bit. We felt like ‘we got this’ after we won that first set.”
Despite feeling her team didn’t have its “A” game that day, Davis, the club’s libero, said she knew the third round was going to be difficult and felt the Hawks deserved to win.
North Lenoir was the third consecutive team played by the Cougars that won its conference with an undefeated record. The Hawks were 11-0 at the time after going 9-0 in the league 2A Eastern Carolina Conference.
Second-round opponent Farmville Central was 13-1 at the time, having won 13 straight games thanks to a 10-0 run in the 2A Eastern Plains Conference.
Following a 25-12 win in the first set, the Jaguars handed Croatan its first set loss of the season in the second set by a 25-18 score. The Cougars rebounded in the next two sets, winning those 25-18, 25-23.
“That put a lot of pressure and stress on us,” Davis said. “We came together and played the best we could, because we’re not used to that. We hadn’t dropped one all year. We were pretty confident that we were going to be able to rise to the challenge and beat better competition.”
The Cougars get a bit of a wakeup call in the playoffs after playing in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference during the regular season. They have won three league titles in a row and sport a 36-game winning streak in the conference going back to the 2018 campaign.
“That’s a big accomplishment,” Davis said. “A lot of schools haven’t gone on that big of a streak. I know the coaches are proud of us.”
Croatan didn’t lose a set in league play this year after dropping just one in each of the previous two seasons.
“We’re not used to the competition like when we get to the state playoffs,” Davis said. “I don’t want to be mean, but our competition isn’t very good.”
The playoffs began with the Cougars beating St. Pauls in the first round with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-13 win over a team that had gone 10-2 overall and 8-0 in the 1A/2A Three Rivers Conference.
Each of those contests was on the road.
“It put some pressure on us, going to someone else’s home court, because teams think they can’t let us beat them on their home court,” Davis said. “It pushed us a little bit, not being home. We really had to bring it to beat them and keep going.”
Following the third round of the playoffs, MaxPreps ranked Croatan No. 6 in 2A.
A standout student with a 4.375 GPA, Davis paced the team’s defense for the second straight season as the starting libero.
“I absolutely love playing libero,” she said. “I think even if I was tall, I would want to. You might hit only one ball as a hitter, but I’ll always pass a lot, so I’m fine. Me and the setter, we get lots of touches, no matter what.”
Davis said she played outside hitter early in middle school, but as her peers outgrew her, she knew those days were over.
“All of a sudden everyone is tall, and I’m 5-2, so I couldn’t play that anymore,” she said. “My parents, are 5-7 and 5-1, so I was definitely going to play libero.”
Here are a few of Davis’ favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Blind Side.”
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Song: “Still Goin Down” by Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Book: Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan.
Favorite Team: Florida Gators.
Favorite Athlete: Kerry Walsh.
Favorite Vacation: Florida Keys.
Favorite Hobby: Surfing.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “Can’t never could.”
Favorite Food: Mashed potatoes.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: All the bus rides singing with my team.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Lindsey Gurley.
Favorite Sport: Volleyball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Listening to music.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: NCAA.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: North Carolina Tar Heels volleyball team.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Molly Butler, Shelby Waltrip, Olivia O’Kane, Devon Statham, coach Kalen Perry and coach Lindsey Gurley.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, pot, blanket, water, food.
