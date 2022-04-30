OCEAN — Will Sutton is stepping down as the boys basketball coach at Croatan after six years with the program.
Sutton served as the head coach for the last two years after taking over for Jeff Hawkins for the 2020-2021 season. He compiled a 9-24 record with the Cougars.
“I really want to thank the program, thank (Principal Kay) Zimarino and Athletic Director (Dave) Boal for all the trust they gavel,” Sutton said. “I really appreciate the support we got from them and the community.”
Sutton had to step down after he accepted a new position of Career Development Coordinator at West Carteret. The 28-year-old is currently working on his EdD in educational leadership at Liberty University. He spent the last six years teaching agriculture at Croatan.
When Sutton took over the program in 2020-2021, the Cougars put up their best record in eight years at 8-5. The season was shortened dramatically and started later than usual due to a COVID-19-adjusted schedule. The Cougars went 8-4 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference that season for third place.
“Both seasons were an unbelievable experience,” Sutton said. “I came in as an assistant under (Jeff) Hawkins, trying to help put the program on an upward trajectory. Last year, we saw some positive results of those efforts.”
The program had steadily won more games each season following an 0-21 finish in 2015-2016. Sutton coached the jayvee squad, leading it to conference championships in 2017-2018 and 2019-2020.
Croatan moved up to the 3A classification for the 2021-2022 season and finished 1-19 overall. It went 1-9 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
“We had a few roadblocks and had some things that didn’t fall our way this season,” Sutton said. “I thought the boys worked hard and didn’t quit at any point. There’s a lot to be said about that. I think the team has a lot of talent coming back, so whoever steps in will have a good group to work with.”
Sutton made a point to praise the support the team got from the home crowd for games.
“Even after a COVID year, we had some great crowds over the past few years,” he said. “I really feel like the support for the program is growing. The Croatan Crazies was an awesome student section. They made the environment a lot of fun.”
Sutton is disappointed he won’t be able to continue with the program, but he also wants to practice what he has preached.
“I’ve always encouraged my kids to go after their dreams, so that’s what I’m doing,” he said. “You’re supposed to live out what you say, and that’s what I’ve always preached. Step out of your comfort zone. Try stuff. It’s a big world with a lot of things to do and see.”
When Sutton was hired in 2020, he was coming off a spectacular second-place finish on NBC’s The Titan Games, hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He isn’t sure if his coaching days are done, but he’s open to future opportunities.
“I haven’t spoken with anyone at West about any sort of coaching position,” he said, “but I’d love to be involved somehow.”
