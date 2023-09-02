This week on “The Paper Boys Podcast,” J.J. Smith and I spoke about a number of sports topics in the news, including the use of AI (artificial intelligence) in journalism.
In case you missed it, newspaper conglomerate Gannett came under fire this week after the Columbus Dispatch’s high school sports section included AI-generated recaps of football games.
They were horrible, but don’t take my word for it. Here are a few excerpts:
“The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter.”
“The Pilots avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear.”
“Westerville North edged Westerville Central 21-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind.”
If you’ve come across the phrase “uncanny valley” before, you know what’s wrong here. Whenever AI tries to imitate humanity, at least up until now, there has always been something a little off.
Think about the animation in the movie “Polar Express.” When robots or computer-generated imagery (CGI) try to simulate human behavior or appearance too closely, it rubs people the wrong way. Even if you can’t quite put your finger on it, you know it’s just a hair off.
Here, it’s the verbiage. The reports for the Dispatch were generated via Lede AI. It’s a product designed specifically with newsrooms in mind, but the Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology it uses is still robotic and out of place.
Have you ever thought about a scoring freeze as the scoreboard going in “hibernation?” Probably not. Phrases like “close encounter of the athletic kind” and “shifted into victory gear” make sense, but they’re slightly off the mark enough to trigger our instinct of doubt.
In a time when credibility of news sources is historically low, giving readers an opportunity to doubt the authenticity of an article is poor decision-making.
That’s why Gannett pulled the plug on the AI-generated reports. For now. Don’t be fooled, though. AI in journalism is coming. AI in everything is coming. You could argue it’s already here.
People open their phones with face ID, use smart home devices, commute to work on automated public transportation and use digital voice assistants. Heck, even a simple Google search makes use of AI technology.
I should clarify, I’m a big fan of AI. My personal theory is, why fight it? Technology moves forward, not backward. It’s the simultaneous strength and shortcoming of market capitalism. Demand drives innovation, not rationale.
The threat of Skynet, HAL and The Machines (Matrix) is scary on 35mm film, but the promise of automated productivity boosted by AI liberating humans to focus more on tasks that require creativity and compassion is too good to pass up.
Gannett labeled its Columbus Dispatch AI reports as an “experiment.” I get that. I have done the same in my own free time. I am a regular user of the popular Chat GPT, an NLP model-based chatbot developed by OpenAI and released last November.
I use it to create meal plans and subsequent grocery lists, help me brush up on my Spanish and perform market research. However, it has its limits when it comes to creating believable content.
Right now, as I’m writing this column, I punched in this prompt to Chat GPT: “Pretend you’re a sports writer for the Carteret County News-Times and write a sports column of your choosing.”
The results were too good for me not to share. Here is the first paragraph:
“As the leaves begin to hint at their autumnal transformation, the excitement in Carteret County's sports world is reaching its peak. With fields, courts and tracks bustling with youthful vigor, it's a pleasure to unveil the flourishing landscape of local youth sports in this edition.”
Holy cow. Someone fancies themselves a writer. Here are a few other excerpts I think you’ll enjoy:
“The diamond is a canvas where young baseball enthusiasts paint their dreams in hues of hustle, precision, and camaraderie.”
“The rapid exchange of the basketball mirrors the dynamic growth of these aspiring athletes as they rise from the ashes of doubt to become true contenders.”
Every line reads like a description you might read from the climactic moment in a cheesy sports movie. If I didn’t know it was AI-generated, I’d have to assume it was written by an inexperienced writer who really, really wants to add a floral touch to every sentence.
The prompt I used also resulted in a handful of paragraphs in which Chat GPT flat-out made up names of coaches and players.
The story it created referenced a team called the Harbor Hawks coached by Jamal Carter and the Beacon Bay Youth Baseball League. When I gave the chat bot results from a cross country meet and asked it to write a summary of the results, it added names that were nowhere to be found in the result sheet.
AI-generated articles are not the future of journalism. They have their use – particularly in the field of weather reports and earnings reports – but there are still too many distinctive human qualities deeply embedded in the industry, qualities like solid, realistic writing, person-to-person interviews, a keen eye for detail, curiosity and empathy.
However, there are plenty of opportunities within the industry to make use of AI technology.
Journalists can utilize AI-generated data analytics and visualization tools to provide new insights, sports departments can use AI to personalize sports content for specific market segments and individual fans, and newsrooms can use AI translation technology to reach new readers online in new languages.
AI is coming. AI is here. But there is no obligation for it to encompass the entirety of any task or function. It can be what it was always supposed to be – a tool to make something work better.
AI won’t replace humans in journalism, but the days of reporting without it are over.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
