MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team locked in at least a share of the 3A Coastal Conference on Thursday in a win over Croatan.
The 53-23 victory moved the Patriots (15-6 overall) to 8-0 in the conference with just two games left to play. Their two-game lead in the conference ensures a piece of the title even if they lose their last two games.
West can put the issue to bed on Tuesday when it plays at Richlands (5-2). A win there would cinch up the program’s first outright title since 1996-1997. The team last split a conference championship in 2013-2014.
The game against Croatan (3-12 overall, 2-6 conference) was a lopsided one, but it still drew a solid crowd from both schools. This year marked the first time the two programs shared a conference.
“We had to move the game up a day due to an official shortage, so we weren’t sure what kind of crowd we were going to get,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “Everyone came out, though, and it’s always fun to play a cross county rival. It was a good environment.”
West led 11-2 after the first quarter. Croatan kept pace in the second with 10 points from each team, but a buzzer-beater from the Patriots’ Jayden Lupton gave her team a morale-boosting 21-12 lead at the half. West outscored the visitors 32-11 in the second half.
“In the first half, our body language looked like we were losing the game,” Howell said. “But they turned it around in the second half, and they started playing together and for each other again.”
Lead scorers for West were Emme Baber and Skyler Setzer with 14 points apiece, Sam Huber with eight and Lupton with six.
Croatan coach Andrew Gurley was short on words after the game. The program is having a down season, only winning twice in the last 10 games.
“It’s the same story,” he said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times. We played hard, but it’s just not happening.”
Croatan’s Ginger Hayden and Madi Rogers scored six apiece.
The Cougars will host Swansboro (8-8 overall) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan.............................. 2 10 4 7 - 23
West Carteret................... 11 10 10 22 - 53
CROATAN (23) – Hayden 6, Rogers 6, McAloon 3, Falcone 2, McCormick 2, Wilson 2, Eikhoff 1, Johnson 1.
WEST CARTERET (53) – Baber 14, Setzer 14, S. Huber 8, Lupton 6, Baylis 5, Graham 2, Green 2, M. Huber 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.