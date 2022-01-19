MOREHEAD CITY — There were times on Tuesday where the girls basketball contest between West Carteret and Swansboro looked more like a free-throw shooting contest than a game.
The Patriots beat the Pirates 50-37 in a clash that featured a whopping 66 shots from the charity stripe. The visitors didn’t score any field goals in the second half and just six in the first.
The third straight win for West vaulted the team to 9-6 overall and 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. It’s only the second win streak of the season for the Patriots, who also won three straight at the beginning of December.
For head coach Lindsey Howell, a big key to this streak is the team’s stifling press defense. The Patriots absolutely bullied the Bucs on Tuesday, racking up 25 steals and 17 deflections. That led to scoring runs like the eight straight points to end the third quarter and the 13-3 run to end the fourth.
“The press has made a big difference the last three games,” Howell said. “It’s a concept we put in last because everyone has to be on the same page. We didn’t want to put it in until we were fully confident, and so far, it has gone well.”
The conference victory was a crucial one for a West team gunning for a league title. After Swansboro slipped to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference, only Richlands has a winning record next to West. The Wildcats are 9-4 overall and 2-0 so far in the conference. The two teams will play first in Morehead City this coming Tuesday.
The Patriots were strong in the first half against the Pirates, leading 15-10 before the visitors out-scored them 13-6 in the second quarter to take a two-point lead into halftime.
West needed a strong start to the second half. and it got just that with a six-point run, featuring buckets from Caroline Baylis, Jayden Lupton and Sam Huber. After two free throws from Swansboro, the Patriots scored eight more unanswered points. Lupton scored four on the run.
“I’m happy because we executed,” Howell said. “We were almost in the same situation when we collapsed against East Carteret, but we didn’t do that tonight. We executed, and despite all of the fouling, we were still able to play our game.”
The officials wore out their whistles in the first half, awarding Swansboro 22 foul shots and West 11. The Pirates shot 13-of-22 in the first half and only went 24-of-43 in total. The foul frenzy threw off the Patriots’ rotation, but Howell didn’t notice a drop-off because of it.
“We had a lot of people step up and play at positions and in situations they’re not used to being in,” she said.
In terms of the press possibly causing the heavy foul calls, Howell said, “I don’t mind being aggressive. I don’t think the press was the culprit with those fouls.”
West shot 11-of-23 from the foul line. Teiona Frazier went 4-of-4 from the charity stripe, padding her 11-point night that included three rebounds and four deflections.
Skyler Setzer also scored 11 and added three rebounds and two steals. Ella Graham scored eight and pulled down three boards, while Lupton had six points, three rebounds and two steals.
Lily Green was the team’s top rebounder with eight. Sam Huber had four rebounds and two steals, while Maura Huber racked up six deflections.
Erica Johnson was Swansboro’s top scorer with 14, and McKay Morris added 12 points. Johnson scored all but two of her points at the free-throw line, where she finished 12-of-19. Morris finished 8-of-13 there.
Swansboro will host White Oak (5-8 overall, 1-1 conference) on Friday.
West is slated to visit Dixon (2-10 overall, 0-2 conference) on Thursday. The game was moved up a day in anticipation of icy weather on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Swansboro......................... 10 13 3 11 - 37
West Carteret..................... 15 6 14 15 - 50
SWANSBORO (37) – Johnson 14, Morris 12, Fandino 7, Ross 2, Cook 1, Jenkins 1.
WEST CARTERET (50) – Frazier 11, Setzer 11, Graham 8, Lupton 6, Baylis 4, McCoury 4, Baber 2, M. Huber 2, S. Huber 2.
