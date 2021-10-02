BEAUFORT — The East Carteret volleyball team went 3-0 this week to keep pace in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The Mariners are still just one game back of Northside-Pinetown at the top of the standings. Those two meet Tuesday after the Panthers defeated East in five games on Sept. 16.
“We’re already putting out the word to get a big crowd of students here,” East coach Mickey Putnam said. “Because when we went there, they had the most insane student section I’ve ever seen.”
Northside took the first match 11-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-8.
“We’ll have to stay up the whole game,” Putnam said. “We won big in the first set, and they rose to the occasion, and I don’t think we were fully prepared for that. They started blocking and hitting at us, and we stopped moving our feet, and then we started to get quiet, and it went downhill from there. We have to stay loud and excited.”
It will be a matchup of two of the top teams in the eastern part of the state in their respective divisions. The Panthers are No. 2 in the MaxPreps 1A East rankings, while the Mariners are No. 8 in the 2A East.
Northside is 13-1 overall and 5-0 in the Coastal Plains, while East is 9-2 overall and 4-1 in the league.
Putnam’s squad kept pace in the conference standings with back-to-back sweeps this week over Southside and Lejeune.
The Mariners defeated the Seahawks (6-6, 1-3) by a 25-6, 25-19, 25-8 score on Tuesday and then took down Lejeune (1-10, 1-4) to the tune of 25-9, 25-9, 25-19 on Thursday. They started the week on Monday with a 24-26, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21 win over Dixon (6-6).
“That Dixon match was a bit of a nail-biter, and that carried over to Southside, because we were still excited and we had really good passes, really good hits,” Putnam said. “We came in there loud and ready to go.”
Anna Gillikin and Christa Golden led the way for East against Dixon with Gillikin putting up 18 kills, six blocks, two aces and 16 digs, and Golden posting 10 kills and 14 digs.
Kate Guthrie added seven kills and two blocks, while Meadow Kaiser had six kills.
Ashlyn Guthrie and Ashley Popp each had four aces with Popp also registering nine digs. Grace Fulcher contributed 37 assists and six digs.
Fulcher served up eight aces as the Mariners cruised past Southside the next day. Golden and Guthrie had four aces apiece as the team produced 19 on the night. East also eased by Lejeune with a strong service game. Kate Guthrie served nine straight points in the second set, followed by Fulcher serving six in a row. Gillikin served eight in a consecutive in the third set.
“I thought we played well, played as team, got a lot of girls in,” Putnam said. “This was a nice cap on the week. That was our goal when we started on Monday, to go 3-0. And now we’re gearing up for another three-game week.”
In addition to hosting Northside on Tuesday, the Mariners will welcome nonconference Havelock (0-11) on Monday and travel Thursday to Jones Senior (0-12, 0-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.