MOREHEAD CITY — Courtney Tyndall’s last two varsity volleyball seasons have followed a similar script.
West Carteret has finished 9-1 each year in the 3A Coastal Conference and shared the league title with Jacksonville after splitting with the Cardinals each season.
“Jacksonville is usually our toughest competition, so we really want to beat them,” the West junior outside hitter said.
A volleyball season that usually begins in mid-August began in mid-October due to the coronavirus pandemic amended schedule, and that wait wasn’t rewarded when the Patriots dropped the first set of the year to Jacksonville.
“It was kind of sad because we really wanted to win, and we started getting down and I didn’t know if we were able to do it, but we stuck with it and beat them,” Tyndall said. “We were really happy about that.”
West responded to the 25-21 loss to sweep the next three sets, winning 26-24, 25-11, 25-20.
Tyndall went for seven kills, three aces, a block and 13 digs in the victory.
Her team proceeded to win the next four conference games in straight sets before matching up again with Jacksonville.
After each team eked out 27-25 victories in the first two sets of the rematch, each team then took 25-13 triumphs in the next two sets to bring it to the fifth and deciding set where Jacksonville won 15-10 to give each squad a loss in conference play.
“That was not great, Tyndall said. “We beat them by way more than we should have, and they beat us by way more than they should have, and it just didn’t make any sense. It seemed like we showed up for the sets we wanted to win.”
Tyndall had a team-high 18 kills to go with an ace and 20 digs in that contest.
She is tied for the team lead in kills this season with 74, ranks first in aces with 30 and second in digs with 95. Last year, she was second on the team in both kills (149) and digs (139) while ranking first in aces (86).
Numbers like those with yet another varsity season to go could gain some attention from college volleyball recruiters.
“I’ve been playing volleyball since fifth grade, and that’s my sport,” Tyndall said. “I want to go to a bigger college like N.C. State or UNC-Wilmington, so I might play club, but I definitely want to play in college. Picking a school for education will come first.”
Tyndall, the younger sister of former West baseball standouts Davis and Michael, should have no trouble getting into most schools with a 4.25 GPA. In addition to volleyball, she runs track and is a member of the National Charity League.
She continues to shine on the court and in the classroom despite a strange new schedule that placed students in class just twice a week and learning virtually the other three days of the week.
“I’d rather be in school,” Tyndall said. “I think I learn better that way, but it has been nice to not have to wake up as early and be at school for as long. I don’t have to stay up late doing homework all the time either.”
And like the positives and negatives of the new school calendar, the amended volleyball campaign has provided plenty of ups and downs as well.
“It’s been different than past years,” Tyndall said. “I feel like our team is closer than normal because we are smaller, but I wish we had more games. It’s gone by really fast.”
West is on track to be the only county volleyball team that hasn’t had its season disrupted by the coronavirus. East Carteret had to quarantine twice this season while Croatan is quarantining over the holiday break.
“I was worried something would happen and we wouldn’t be able to finish the season, but we got lucky,” Tyndall said.
The Patriots will host nonconference New Bern today in the regular season finale and then take part in the conference tournament.
Here are a few of Tyndall’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Elf.”
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy” or “The Vampire Diaries.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Alvin and the Chipmunks.”
Favorite Band: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Song: “Almost Maybes” by Jordan Davis.
Favorite Book: Wonder by R.J. Palacio.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Davis Tyndall.
Favorite Vacation: Alaskan cruise.
Favorite Hobby: Working out with Grant Kelley.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” – Reese Bobby.
Favorite Food: Rice.
Favorite Drink: Vanilla iced coffee.
Favorite Restaurant: Musashi.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: Beating Northern Guilford in the state playoffs of my sophomore season.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Cory Noe.
Favorite Sport: Volleyball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: When we dive in a circle after winning a game.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: mhc_mturner.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Harry Styles, Patrick Dempsey, Michael Jordan, Zac Efron and Ian Somerhalder.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Megan Kenon, Grayson Edwards, Emma Nicholson, Kasey McCoury, Maddie Mansfield and Michael Turner.
Items For A Deserted Island: Matches, water, food, shelter, toilet paper.
