OCEAN — Fans who attended the Croatan boys basketball team’s 59-40 win over Dixon on Tuesday certainly saw their share of three-pointers.
In fact, 45 percent of the game’s total points came from the deep ball. Croatan sank eight while Dixon had seven.
The treys didn’t help out the Bulldogs who fell to 5-10 overall and 0-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Cougars (10-4 overall) are back to .500 in the league at 1-1. The win over Dixon was a nice bounce-back from an 83-37 loss to defending conference champ West Carteret on Friday.
Croatan has been shooting lots of three-pointers all season, just shy of 100 after 14 games. Holden Martin sank five against Dixon, bringing his season total to 21.
He scored 16 in the game, tied with teammate Trey Jones who also scored 16. Jaden Hilliard sank two three-pointers and finished with eight points, while Max Cardona shot the final trey and finished with seven.
Jones went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, where the team finished 11-for-15 overall. Dixon only shot 3-for-11 there.
Mason Nowell led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points, and Messiah James added 12 points.
Croatan will look to make it two wins in a row Friday when it travels to Richlands (7-6 overall). It had won six straight games before the loss to West.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Dixon................................... 6 16 11 7 - 40
Croatan.............................. 14 23 6 16 - 59
DIXON (40) – Nowell 16, James 12, Tozier 5, Drindle 3, Anderson 3, Lettley 2.
CROATAN (59) – Jones 16, Martin 16, Hilliard 8, Cardona 7, Green 5, Wilson 5, Boyette 2.
