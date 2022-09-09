GOLDSBORO — It’s usually students who benefit the most from their relationship with coaches in high school athletics.
But it often goes the other way as well.
Such was the case with Elvin James and Chuck Lewis.
James died Monday at the age of 66.
“His wife called me that morning and said she appreciated all I did for him,” Lewis said. “I said, ‘Look, I got way more from him than he ever got from me.’ And I truly believe that.”
James is regarded as one of the best athletes in East Carteret history and later became a celebrated coach and educator.
He was a standout lineman on the Mariners football team and also shined in wrestling and track and field. He is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
“You had to love him if you knew him … unless you played across the line from him,” Lewis said. “You couldn’t stop him.”
James was part of a number of firsts at East.
As a sophomore, he participated in the Mariners’ first Mullet Bucket victory, an 8-7 win over West Carteret. Two years later, East won a homecoming game for the first time, beating Jones Senior 50-0.
When Lewis took over the football program in 1971, East had produced a 13-44-2 record in its first six years, never finishing above .500 and winning more than two games in a season on just one occasion.
The Mariners went 6-4 in James’ sophomore season, 7-3 when he was a junior, and 8-2 in his senior year.
“He was a part of a group of special athletes,” Lewis said. “Looking back, what they accomplished, it’s really fond memories for me.”
In the first year of wrestling at the school, James finished second in the sectionals. In track and field, he set the school record in the discus with a throw of 139 feet, 6 inches.
He earned an athletic scholarship to Elizabeth City State University and set on a path that impressed Lewis more than anything he ever did in athletics.
James, who lost his mother at a young age and was raised by grandmothers and aunts, struggled academically and entered ECSU at a sixth-grade reading level. He went on to earn a master’s degree.
“Not all kids start out equal when it comes to academics,” Lewis said. “It was amazing to see him go from his humble beginnings – he had some real disadvantages growing up – and to get where he ended up. I am very grateful for Elizabeth City State University. They were one of the few schools who were willing to take a kid where he was, as opposed to where they thought he should have been. Hats off to a school like that.”
James starred as an offensive guard and defensive tackle at ECSU. He is also a member of that school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
In 1981, he was named to the All-CIAA Football Team as an offensive guard. That same year, James participated in the Vikings’ last NCAA postseason appearance against Northern Michigan. He also played in the 1982 Sheridan All-Star Game held in Jackson, Miss.
He signed with the Boston Breakers of the United States Football League as a free agent in 1982.
James also joined the military to help support his family financially and served in Germany and South Korea. He wrote letters to Lewis at least once a month during his service.
He returned to Elizabeth City State on two occasions, spending a total of five seasons there, serving first as the offensive line coach from 2000-2001 and then the assistant head coach, recruiter and offensive line coach from 2003-2005. He later became the 33rd head football coach at Livingstone College in 2010 and served there for three years.
He also spent 12 years at Goldsboro High School as the head coach from 1988-1999 after serving two years as an assistant, and coached at Perquimans as well.
James’ work as a coach was noted at the national level.
In 1996, he was named the USA Today Weekend Magazine’s “The Most Caring Coach in America.” Additionally, in 2007, he was a finalist for the NFL High School Coach of the Year.
Throughout his coaching stops, he became known as “Coach Bam Bam,” “Big Guy,” and Legend.”
“He was just one fine human being,” Lewis said. “It is a great loss to me. This has really affected our family because my kids thought he was one of their brothers, and when he called, he would ask, ‘How is mom doing,’ and he was talking about my wife. How can you not love a guy like that? He was something else. I have nothing but great things to say about the man.”
