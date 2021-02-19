West Carteret’s Braxton Plisko, seated center, will high jump for the Air Force Academy after receiving an appointment to the military school. Others in the photo are, left to right: seated, brother Cruz Plisko, mother Candace Plisko, father Jeff Plisko, brother Ronin Plisko, grandmother Yvonne Plisko; standing, West Carteret athletic director Michael Turner and West Carteret track and field coaches Troy Smith, Marshall Windsor and Daniel Barrow. (Contributed photo)